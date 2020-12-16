Mahindra Too Announces A Price Hike Effective From January 2021

As the year is drawing to a close, several manufacturers have announced a hike in the price of their vehicles. Previously, Maruti Suzuki had announced that they would be hiking the price of their vehicles from January 2021. Later, Hyundai and Kia also announced a price hike on their vehicles effective from January 2021. Now, Mahindra too have announced that the prices of the SUVs will go up next month onwards. The Mahindra price hike will affect their entire range of passenger vehicles, effective from January 1, 2020.

Mahindra have said that the primary reason for the price hike is the rise commodity prices and various other input costs. The company has however not revealed the exact extent of the price hike yet. It will be communicated shortly, possibly before its effective from January 2020. Not just passenger vehicles, but Mahindra will be increasing the prices of their commercial vehicles too. Thus the Navistar, Pick-Up and Supro range among others too will experience the price hike. Mahindra has not announced the extent of price hike for the commercial vehicles either.

What is however unclear is whether the prices of the all-new Thar too will go up. It must be noted that Mahindra increased the prices of the Thar earlier this month as its introductory price period came to an end. If the Thar sees yet another price hike next month, it could become a little too expensive for itself, obviously, depending on the extent of the hike. Mahindra launched the Thar in October for an introductory price of INR 9.80 lakh, going up to INR 12.95 lakh, ex-showroom.

Price revisions at the beginning of a new year has almost become a norm in the automotive industry. Almost every manufacturer marginally increases the price of their vehicles at this time of the year or within the first two months of the coming year. This is primarily due to exchange-rate fluctuations and rising input and material costs as well as transportation costs. This should however help manufacturers push sales in the last month of the year before the cars become more expensive from next year.

A lot of manufactures are also rolling out attractive discounts on their vehicles as part of special year-end offers to clear up their stock of previous model year vehicles. This is thus a great opportunity for buyers to cash to get amazing deals on their vehicles also benefit marginally on insurance and road tax charges due to lesser base price. Mahindra themselves are giving out very attractive discounts on several of their models as year-end offers. You can check out these amazing deals by clicking here.

