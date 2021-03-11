2021 Mahindra Scorpio Spied Yet Again, Refuses to Shed Camo

Merely a day after we reported the clear sighting of the interior of the next-gen XUV500, a test mule of the 2021 Mahindra Scorpio has once again been spotted undergoing road tests. As before, the next generation of the popular SUV continues to undergo road tests with a thick camouflage that conceals most of the exterior highlights. That said, we can still make out some details under that heavy layer of concealment.

The next-gen Mahindra Scorpio has to be one of the most awaited new car launches of this year. The new model, which has been undergoing road tests for over a year now, is likely to be a much more modern vehicle than the car its set to replace. The exterior is likely to retain some of the bold design cues of the current model, but the overall form factor and the styling elements should bestow the SUV with a thoroughly modern look. So far, the spy images have revealed a signature multi-slat front grille, LED projector headlamps, multi-spoke alloy wheels and a pronounced beltline.

Akin to an earlier set of images, the new pictures clearly show that the new model will feature rear disc brakes, which will be a first for the Scorpio. This is a welcome move, especially if you take into account the extra weight and more power. The top-spec models will ride on 17-inch mag wheels shod with 245/65-section rubber. Underpinning the 2021 Mahindra Scorpio will be a new platform that will be derived from the ladder-frame architecture of the all-new Thar. Even the engine options will be carried from the Thar, which means the new SUV will be available with 2.0L turbo-petrol and 2.2L mHawk diesel powerplants. One can safely expect Mahindra to re-tune the motors though. Transmission options will include a 6-speed manual and a 6-speed torque converter automatic gearbox. Finally, the advent of the new Scorpio could even mark the return of the AWD drivetrain.

The 2021 Mahindra Scorpio is very likely to go on sale later in the year. Prices could start from INR 12 lakh (ex-showroom), which will put it in the crosshairs of well-established C-SUVs like the Kia Seltos and Hyundai Creta. That said, the new-gen Scorpio, like the outgoing model, will be a rather unique offering owing to its 7-seater layout and ladder-frame construction.

