Mahindra Gearing Up For Next-Gen Scorpio Launch For Mid-2021

The launch of the new-gen Mahindra Thar was the onset of a product offensive strategy for the homegrown carmaker. There are two more very important products coming up from Mahindra in 2021 - the next-gen XUV500 and the next-gen Scorpio - the latter of which, we have now learnt, is expected to launch sometime in the middle of next year. Mahindra has been testing the next-gen Scorpio for over a year now and we have reported to you with spy pictures of the same at various stages of development. The Scorpio will see a full model change for the first time since it was first launched in 2002. Let's take a closer look at what's in store from Mahindra.

The upcoming Mahindra Scorpio will see an all-new platform, engine and body shell with its generation update. It will actually be underpinned by the same ladder-frame chassis that underpins the all-new Thar. All the body panels on the upcoming SUV will be brand new. Based on spy shots we have seen so far, we can tell that the next-gen Scorpio will retain its tall-boy stance with upright pillars and the overall design will be quite butch and typically SUV. It will also have grown in dimensions, both in length and width and that should open up more space on the inside too.

Also Read : Next-Gen Mahindra Scorpio Interiors Leaked In New Spy Images

Although all test mules we have seen so far were all heavily camouflaged, we can tell that the next-gen Scorpio will continue to boast of strong character lines down the sides. What has been quite evident even through the camouflage is a pronounced kink over the rear doors which pushes up the window line post the C-Pillar. We have come to see this design element on other Mahindra SUVs too, like the XUV300 and the upcoming next-gen XUV500 as well. At the rear, the Scorpio is expected to continue with rear hinged doors and vertically stacked tail lights.

The interiors of the next-gen Mahindra Scorpio will be completely redesigned too. The current-gen Scorpio has had the criticism of being a little utilitarian in some regards. Mahindra is expected to significantly improve the fit and finish of the cabin with better quality materials. The dashboard will be completely new with a large touchscreen infotainment system. From spy shots seen so far, it is expected to come with a vertically oriented screen. A lot of the other switchgear like the steering wheel, gear knob, control stalks and even the instrument cluster could be shared with the new-gen Thar.

Under the hood, the next-gen Mahindra Scorpio will be sharing its engine and gearbox options with the Thar. That means it will be powered by the new 152 hp 2.0L turbo-petrol engine and the 132hp 2.2L mHawk diesel engine from the Thar. It could however come in a different state of tune than what is available with the Thar. Transmission options will include both manual and automatic gearboxes. The next-gen Mahindra Scorpio is expected to hit showroom between April-June 2021. With prices probably ranging between INR 10-14 lakh, the next-gen Scorpio will be unique in the segment of mid-size SUVs for being the only one with seven-seats and a ladder-frame chassis.

Stay tuned to IndianAutosBlog.com for more Mahindra updates and other four-wheeler news.