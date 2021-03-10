2021 Mahindra XUV500 Interior Loses Camo, Plusher Than Tata Safari?

The next-gen Mahindra XUV500 has been spotted testing on our roads on several occasions before and one of the biggest talking points about the upcoming SUV from Mahindra has been its interior. Although we have already seen several spy pictures of the interior before, new spy shots have emerged on the internet that gives us a completely uncamouflaged look of the interior of the 2021 MahindraXUV500 for the first time. And first impressions are very positive with an ultra-premium look and feel.

The biggest talking point obviously has to be the Mercedes-like twin screens for the instrument console and infotainment system. The system is housed within a single slab of glass with a binnacle-of sort on the top and it sits neatly on the dashboard. Going by the spy shots, the touchscreen infotainment system seems like it could be operated via a swivel wheel on the center console as well. Conversely, the swivel wheel could also be a drive-mode selector.

The quality of the interiors of 2021 Mahindra XUV500 also seem to be a huge step up from the current-gen car. The SUV will have a dual-tone black and beige dashboard theme with plenty of silver accents that give the interior a very premium feel. The dashboard has a nice layered effect because of the different trim elements and the switchgear on the center console, HVAC controls and elsewhere also appear to be of quite a premium quality. Much like the new MG Hector Plus and the Tata Safari, the next-gen XUV500 will also likely be offered in either a 6-seater configuration with captain seats or a 7-seater with bench seats for the middle row.

The next-gen XUV500 is also set to bring in segment-first Level 1 autonomous driving technology features. Once only reserved for luxury cars in India, the XUV500 will soon be the most affordable car in the country to boast of such a feature. Level 1 autonomous tech will bring in features like autonomous emergency braking, parallel park assist, adaptive cruise control, forward collision warning and more. Other features on the SUV could include dual-zone climate control, a panoramic sunroof, electronic parking brake with auto hold, and up to seven airbags.

The 2021 Mahindra XUV500 will be powered by the brand new 2.0L turbo-petrol engine and the 2.2L mHawk diesel engine that the company recently debuted with the all-new Thar. It could however come in a higher state of tune than what is available with the Thar. Transmission options will include both manual and automatic gearboxes and Mahindra could even throw an all-wheel-drive system in the mix, at least for the higher variants. The new Mahindra XUV500 is expected to debut sometime around mid-2021 and will likely be priced from INR 14 lakh (ex-showroom). That will put it against the likes of the Tata Safari, MG Hector Plus and the upcoming Hyundai Alcazar.

