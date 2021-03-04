2021 Mahindra Scorpio Undergoes High Altitude Tests; AWD On Cards?

Mahindra has been testing the new-gen Scorpio for over a year now, and we already have seen several spy images of the upcoming SUV on test. Now, a new set of spy images of the 2021 Mahindra Scorpio has surfaced on the internet which shows the upcoming SUV being tested in high altitude regions of Manali in Himachal Pradesh alongside the new Thar. This leaves us to speculate if Mahindra could be bringing back the four-wheel drive system on the new Scorpio. The current-gen Scorpio was offered with a four-wheel drive system, but it was discontinued during the transition to BS6 norms in 2020.

The 2021 Mahindra Scorpio will be based on the same ladder-frame chassis as the all-new Thar, and as such, a four-wheel-drive system is definitely a possibility. Under the hood, the next-gen Scorpio will also be sharing its engine and gearbox options with the Thar. That means it will be powered by the new 152 hp 2.0L turbo-petrol engine and the 132hp 2.2L mHawk diesel engine from the Thar. It could however come in a different state of tune than what is available with the Thar. Transmission options will include a 6-speed manual and a 6-speed torque converter automatic gearbox. The 4x4 drivetrain, if at all, will be reserved for the top-spec variants.

The 2021 Mahindra Scorpio will be larger than the outgoing model and all the body panels will be completely new. It retains its tall-boy stance with upright pillars and the overall design seems quite butch and typically SUV. Previous spy shots gave us a proper look at the new vertically slatted grille and the production-spec headlamps with a twin-pod design that seems pretty similar to the ones on the upcoming XUV500. The new Scorpio will also boast of a wider bumper which now gets new air intakes along with new fog lamp housings. At the rear, the Scorpio will continue with side-hinged doors with new LED tail lamps and a roof-mounted stop lamp.

The interiors of the next-gen Mahindra Scorpio will be completely redesigned too. Mahindra is expected to significantly improve the fit and finish of the cabin with better quality materials. From spy shots seen before, the dashboard will be completely new with a larger vertically-oriented touchscreen infotainment system. A lot of the other switchgear like the steering wheel, gear knob, control stalks and even the instrument cluster could be shared with the new-gen Thar. Like the outgoing model, the new-gen Scorpio will continue to be a three-row SUV. The seating configurations, however, are yet to be revealed.

The next-gen Scorpio is expected to hit showrooms later in the year with prices likely to start from INR 13 lakh. It will rival the likes of the new Tata Safari and the upcoming Hyundai Alcazar. That will also put it in the same price bracket as the top-end variants of the Kia Seltos and Hyundai Creta. The Mahindra Scorpio will, however, be unique in this segment for being the only three-row SUV with a ladder-frame chassis and possibly, a 4x4 drivetrain as well.

