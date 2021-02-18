Spy shots of the next-generation Mahindra XUV500 and Scorpio have been doing rounds on the internet for quite some time. Both SUVs are slated for a launch in India in the coming months. However, as it now appears, their launch could be delayed due to a global shortage of semiconductor chips. Yes, its the same reason that's causing the unusually high waiting periods on the Mahindra Thars as well.

Semiconductor chips are a very integral part of a car's electronics and the ECU. Without these chips, modern infotainment systems, driver aid's and other critical electronic components wouldn't work at all. These vital components can't be manufactured and fitted to the cars without the chips. Global shortage of semiconductor chips have completely disrupted the automotive industry’s supply chain and is also impacting manufacturing around the globe.

It's not just the auto industry that has a high demand for the semiconductor chips. The auto industry is also having to compete with other consumer electronic devices, such as gaming consoles, laptops, desktops and tablets, that also require these semiconductor chips. This has, in fact, made the shortage even more pronounced. Mahindra - like many other automakers - have also been a victim of this global shortage. This is why there's a high possibility that the launch of the second-gen XUV500 and the all-new Scorpio could be delayed.

The second-gen XUV500 would have been one of the most exciting new launches of the year. It's a huge departure from the current-gen model with completely new exterior and interior styling. Perhaps the biggest talking about the new XUV500 will be its expansive features list. Not only does the new XUV500 feature a Mercedes-like dual digital screen setup, it is also expected to come with Level 2 Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS). Built on a stiffer monocoque platform, the new XUV500 will have two engine options under its hood - a 180hp, 2.2-litre turbo-diesel and a 190hp, 2.0-litre turbo-petrol - with both manual and automatic gearbox options.

As for the all-new Scorpio, it too will be updated with a completely new exterior and interior styling. The new model will retain the upright and boxy silhouette but it will be larger and wider than the outgoing model. The interiors are also expected to be a lot more premium. The Scorpio will continue to be underpinned by an updated ladder-frame chassis and will have two engine options under its hood - a 140hp, 2.2-litre turbo-diesel and a new 2.0-litre turbo-petrol engine. It now remains to be seen when both the SUVs actually make it to the market.

