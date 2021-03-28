KTM RC 390 Tuned with PowerTRONIC Quick Shifter & ECU Remap - VIDEO

KTM RC 390 is one of the most celebrated motorcycles in its segment. It is loved by the enthusiasts and the budding riders who are in the process of honing their skills of riding a supersport motorcycle. The RC 390 is admired for its sharp styling, aggressive riding stance, raw power-delivery, and spot-on dynamics. However, owners are often seen wanting more from their possessions. Hence coming across a modified example is not a tough job either. We recently came across a tuned KTM RC 390, which now gets a quick shifter and a custom ECU remap. The motorcycle belongs to YouTuber Jhampa66, and the aforementioned modifications have been detailed in the video.

In the video, the host explains the modifications that he has performed on his motorcycle. Also, he explains the procedure of remapping a motorcycle by installing a PowerTRONIC ECU. In general, installing a custom ECU requires a remap for the fueling, ignition timing, and other controlled parameters for obtaining the best possible results. However, with the PowerTRONIC ECU, the case is a little different. The brand provides a ready-to-install map for the users.

The host showcases its installation in the video. He downloads the application on his laptop, which is required to install the map. Then, he follows a set of steps on the PowerTRONIC application to install the custom ECU map. After which, the host downloads the required map from PowerTRONIC’s website and finally installs the map. Moreover, the host also explains the parameters, which have to be set in the ECU application for the installation of the quick shifter.

The KTM RC 390 is the Austrian brand’s most-powerful faired motorcycle in the country. It is powered by a 373 cc, single-cylinder, 4-valve, DOHC motor that develops a peak power output of 43.5 Hp and max torque of 37 Nm. The engine comes paired with a 6-speed gearbox with a slipper clutch. For the braking duties, it uses a 320 mm rotor on the front and a 230 mm disc at the rear. The RC 390 gets 17-inch rims at both ends with a 110-section tyre at the front and a 150-section tyre at the rear. With an ex-showroom price of INR 2.60 lakh, the KTM RC 390 competes with the TVS Apache RR310 and Kawasaki Ninja 300.