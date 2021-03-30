2021 KTM 200 Duke (Bajaj Pulsar NS200-Rival) Launched in Malaysia

The KTM 200 Duke is one of the top names when it comes to performance-oriented motorcycles in the 200cc segment. The naked streetfighter received a major makeover last year after which it looked very similar to its elder sibling, the KTM 250 Duke. Now, the updated motorcycle has been launched in Malaysia as a 2021 model.

The 2021 KTM 200 Duke, which rivals the Bajaj Pulsar NS200, is now available in Malaysia. It has been priced at RM 12,888 which converts to INR 2.26 lakh. It features a halogen headlamp with LED DRLs that impart an aggressive front look to the motorcycle. The side profile is enhanced by the sharp fuel tank extensions, split seats, and belly pan. The redesigned fuel tank not only looks good but is also larger. Now, it can hold 13.4L of fuel instead of just 11L when compared to that of the previous model.

Apart from the cosmetic makeover, the 2021 KTM 200 Duke also comes fitted with a bolt-on subframe just which we have also seen in the KTM 390 Duke that retails at RM 28,800 (INR 5.50 lakh) in the Southeast Asian country. For the suspension, the 200 Duke has a pair of USD WP forks at the front and WP monoshock at the rear. The braking duties are handled by a 300mm front and 230mm rear rotor aided by ABS.

As for the engine, the 2021 KTM 200 Duke is powered by a 199.5cc Euro5-compliant motor that features 4 valves and DOHC. The liquid-cooled mill is capable of delivering 26hp of max power at 10,000rpm and 19.5Nm of peak torque at 8000rpm. For the transmission, the Austrian company uses a 6-speed gearbox.

In other news, the new KTM RC 390 has been recently spotted in India. The prototype of the fully-faired motorcycle was spied without any camouflage and look almost production-ready. Apart from the new RC 390, KTM is also testing the updated RC 200/RC125 which was spotted undergoing road testing earlier this month.

