2021 KTM 1290 Super Adventure R with 160bhp/138Nm Breaks Cover

After revealing the 2021 model of the Super Adventure S earlier this year, the Austrian two-wheeler giant has now unveiled the 2021 KTM 1290 Super Adventure R, its flagship motorcycle in the ADV segment. The company has incorporated several changes in the new motorbike to make it that much more capable in different kinds of terrain.

2021 KTM 1290 Super Adventure R Specs

KTM continues to use the very potent 1301cc V-twin engine in the new Super Adventure R, however, some tweaks have been implemented to make it comply with the Euro5 emission regulations. The engine produces 160bhp of max power and 138Nm of peak torque. It is also 1.6kg lighter thanks to the use of new pistons, new material surfaces and lighter engine cases. KTM also says that it was worked on the 6-speed gearbox for faster shifts. Apart from the internals, the new ADV also features a redesigned airbox and improved cooling system with a split radiator setup.

2021 KTM 1290 Super Adventure R Hardware

KTM’s latest flagship adventure motorcycle comes equipped with top-notch equipment. For the suspension, it uses fully adjustable 48mm WP XPLOR front forks and a fully adjustable WP PDS rear shock. Suspension travel at both ends remains 220mm. The aluminium spoke wheels are capable of running tubeless tyres. Speaking of tyres, Bridgestone A41 adventure tyres are on duty here. The 2021 KTM 1290 Super Adventure R weighs 221kg which makes it around 3kg heavier than the previous model.

KTM has also tinkered around with the rider ergonomics on the new Adventure to make it that much easier to ride even when the terrain gets tough. For example, the company redesigned the chassis, used a sharper steering and longer wheelbase. Fuel on the new bike is stored lower than usual which means a lower centre of gravity and, thus, better handling.

2021 KTM 1290 Super Adventure R Electronics

To tame such a mammoth of a machine, KTM has provided an advanced electronics package that includes traction control, cornering ABS, off-road ABS, motor slip regulation, cruise control, keyless ignition and TPMS. Other features like bi-directional quickshifter, hill-hold, etc. can be bought as optional extras. Unfortunately, the 1290 Super Adventure R misses out on the radar-based adaptive cruise control which its road-biased sibling, the 1290 Super Adventure S comes with.

2021 KTM 1290 Super Adventure R India

Unfortunately, there’s no news regarding KTM launching the mighty Adventure here in India anytime soon. Although considering the growing popularity of high-performance ADV motorcycles in our country, KTM should give it a thought. Right, guys?

For more KTM news and other two-wheeler updates, stay tuned to IndianAutosBlog.com.