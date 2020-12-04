Upcoming 2021 KTM 125 Duke detailed in a walkaround video

Austrian motorcycle firm, KTM, is preparing to launch the updated 125 Duke in the Indian market. The new entry-level motorbike is expected to break cover this month. While we wait for the official announcement, here is a walkaround video of the 2021 KTM 125 Duke.

The biggest update for the 2021 KTM 125 Duke is styling. The new 125cc motorcycle will now have design cues that have been borrowed from the KTM 390 Duke and 200 Duke. The refreshed aesthetics are certainly going to increase the overall visual appeal of the motorcycle and thus lure in more buyers.

When compared to the international model, the Indian-spec KTM 125 Duke will have some differences. For example, there will not be a side-slung exhaust, instead, KTM will provide an underbody exhaust system similar to what comes in the outgoing 125 Duke. Also, the colour options are slightly different. The Indian-spec version will have a white/orange dual-tone paint scheme that will feature a white fuel tank and white/black rear cowls along with orange fuel tank extensions and Trellis frame. The headlight mask will be finished in black and so will the subframe. A new white/black colour option will also be available.

The 2021 KTM 125 Duke will feature a halogen headlamp with LED DRLs. The instrument cluster is likely to remain the same LCD unit which also finds a home in the KTM 200 Duke. In terms of hardware, the new 125 Duke will carry forward the same suspension and braking setup with no changes. Similarly, KTM will make no alterations to the engine. So, the 124cc, single-cylinder, liquid-cooled BS6 motor will be carried forward.

As for the cost, the 2021 KTM 125 Duke price is expected to see an increase of up to INR 6,000 than that of the outgoing model. This hike seems to be justified considering the new design that makes the motorcycle look much better than before. Unofficial bookings of the new Duke are already underway at some dealerships.

