2021 KTM 125 Duke India launch soon, bookings open - Report

The 2021 KTM 125 Duke will be launched in India very soon. Bookings for the new 125cc naked motorcycle from the Austrian brand are now open, the latest report says.

The new KTM 125 Duke will have a refreshed design. Its styling will be similar to what we have seen in the KTM 200 Duke, quarter-litre KTM 250 Duke, and the ferocious KTM 390 Duke. So features such as sharp-looking large tank extensions, sculpted fuel tank, a redesigned headlamp with LED DRLs, split-seats, sporty side-slung exhaust, and the likes will be found in the upcoming 125 Duke as well.

Based on the leaked image, the new entry-level Duke will have a dual-tone colour scheme. The fuel tank will be finished in white while the tank extensions in orange that matches the shade of the Trellis frame. We are expecting to see more colour options when the motorcycle is launched.

In terms of hardware, the suspension and braking setup is likely to remain as it is on the current 125 Duke. So, USD WP front forks and WP rear monoshock along with a 300mm rotor at the front and 230mm rotor at the back with ABS would be present. As far as the instrument cluster is concerned, KTM is likely to borrow the one from the current 200 Duke.

No changes would be there in the engine. The 124cc, single-cylinder, liquid-cooled mill that complies with the BS6 emission standards will continue to power the motorcycle. It is capable of producing 14.5 hp of maximum power and 12 Nm of peak torque. The transmission will be a 6-speed unit.

The new KTM 125 Duke is already on sale in various international markets. In India, it is expected to arrive at dealerships by the end of the year with a price hike of up to INR 5,000.

[Source: autocarindia.com]