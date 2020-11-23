2021 Kawasaki Ninja ZX-10R unveiled; performance with cleaner emissions

The Kawasaki Ninja ZX-10R has been one of the most popular litre-class motorcycles worldwide. It has seen its share of fame here in India as well. Earlier this month, the 2021 model of the sportbike was spied without any camouflage and now, it has been officially unveiled.

The 2021 Kawasaki Ninja ZX-10R features several changes ranging from aesthetics to mechanicals and electronics. With its new green monster, it seems that Kawasaki is trying to provide sheer performance with cleaner emissions. Yes, that’s right because the 2021 Ninja ZX-10R complies to the latest and stricter emission regulations.

Okay fine, the 2021 Ninja ZX-10R’s looks might not receive a thumbs up from everyone. But the revised styling and design help the motorcycle to go faster. Kawasaki says that it has achieved significantly improved drag resistance and increase in downforce. So basically, every component present on the new Ninja ZX-10R has a job to do.

While the 998cc inline 4-cylinder engine is quite familiar, it has gone through a plethora of alterations. For example, it features redesigned intake ports and valve train, Diamond-Like Carbon (DLC) coating on finger-followers, titanium intake and exhaust valves, dry film lubricant on the piston skirts, and whatnot.

For the 2021 Ninja ZX-10R, the Japanese have used an air-cooled oil cooler that is similar to what we can find on Kawasaki’s WorldSBK race machine. Instead of re-routing coolant from the radiator to the oil cooler and back to the engine, the new oil cooler is air-cooled and runs independently. The chassis of the latest Ninja is also updated for increased cornering performance and light handling.

The list of electronics on the 2021 Kawasaki Ninja ZX-10R is massive. The motorbike is equipped with Kawasaki Cornering Management Function (KCMF), Bosch IMU, Sport-Kawasaki TRaction Control (S-KTRC), Kawasaki Launch Control Mode (KLCM), Kawasaki Intelligent anti-lock Brake System (KIBS), and more. It also has Integrated Riding Modes and Electronic Cruise Control. Just like most of the 2021 Kawasaki models, the Ninja ZX-10R, too, gets an all-new 4.3-in all-digital TFT colour instrumentation with smartphone connectivity.

In the USA, the 2021 Kawasaki will be available in both non-ABS and ABS variants. The colour options will include Metallic Spark Black/Metallic Matte Carbon Gray and the KRT Edition in Lime Green/Ebony/Pearl Blizzard White. The asking price will be USD 16,399 which converts to INR 12.17 lakh. For reference, the previous model of the Ninja ZX-10R retailed at INR 13.99 lakh (ex-showroom) in India.

While Kawasaki is yet to announce details regarding the arrival and availability of the 2021 Ninja ZX-10R in our country, considering the sheer fan following of the motorcycle in the domestic market, the company is likely to launch it eventually. So, who are all waiting for the 2021 Kawasaki Ninja ZX-10R?

For more Kawasaki news and other two-wheeler updates, stay tuned to IndianAutosBlog.com.