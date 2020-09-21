2021 Kawasaki Ninja 1000SX price hiked, new colour added

The 2021 Kawasaki Ninja 1000SX was launched in India earlier this year at INR 10.79 lakh*. The less polluting premium sports tourer has now received its first price hike. Kawasaki has also added a new colour option for the new litre-class motorcycle.

With a price hike of INR 10,000, the 2021 Kawasaki Ninja 1000SX now costs INR 10.89 lakh*. For that figure, you get a plethora of new features such as a newly designed single-sided exhaust, full-LED lighting, revised bodywork and belly pan. Kawasaki has also added a new windscreen that comes with 4 levels of (manual) adjustment. The motorcycle also features updated rider as well as pillion seats for improved comfort.

Just like several other Kawasaki models on sale in India, the 2021 Ninja 1000SX also has a 4.3-inch fully-digital colour TFT instrument cluster with smartphone connectivity via the company’s Rideology mobile app. In terms of electronics, the new Ninja 1000SX features 4 riding modes (sport, rain, road, rider), electronic cruise control, KTRC (Kawasaki Traction Control) with 3 modes, 2 power modes, KQS (Kawasaki Quick Shifter), KCMF (Kawasaki Cornering Management Function) and KIBS (Kawasaki Intelligent anti-lock Brake System).

At the time of the launch, the 2021 Kawasaki Ninja 1000SX was available in only two colour options - Metallic Graphite Grey/Metallic Diablo Black and Emerald Blazed Green/Metallic Carbon Gray/Metallic Graphite Grey. Kawasaki has now added a new colour option for the premium sports tourer and that is the Emerald Blazed Green paint scheme. It has a perfect blend of green and black which provide a sportier and more attractive visual appeal to the motorcycle.

Apart from the new colour option and the price hike, no other changes have been made in the 2021 Kawasaki Ninja 1000SX. We get the same 1043cc in-line 4-cylinder engine which complies with the BS6 emission regulations and produces 142 PS of maximum power at 10,000 rpm and 111 Nm of peak torque at 8,000 rpm.

*Ex-showroom