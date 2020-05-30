The 2021 Kawasaki Ninja 1000SX has been launched in India at INR 10.79 lakh*. The new BS6-compliant premium sports tourer replaces the BS4 Kawasaki Ninja 1000.

2021 Kawasaki Ninja 1000SX Features

The 2021 Kawasaki Ninja 1000SX comes with a plethora of new features. To begin with, unlike the Ninja 1000 which has a bulky dual exhaust set up, the new bike has a newly designed single-sided exhaust. The litre-class sports tourer also comes equipped with full-LED lighting, revised bodywork and belly pan which give it enhanced styling.

The Team Green has also altered both the rider as well as pillion seats for improved comfort. Speaking of comfort, the 2021 Kawasaki Ninja 1000SX gets a new windscreen that provides better windblast protection for high-speed highway touring. It has 4 levels of (manual) adjustment. Some of the other key features of the 2021 Kawasaki Ninja 1000SX include:

4.3-inch fully-digital colour TFT instrument cluster

Smartphone connectivity with Kawasaki’s Rideology mobile app

Bridgestone’s BATTLAX HYPERSPORT S22 tyres

In terms of electronics, the new Ninja 1000SX features 4 riding modes (sport, rain, road, rider), electronic cruise control, KTRC (Kawasaki Traction Control) with 3 modes, 2 power modes, KQS (Kawasaki Quick Shifter), KCMF (Kawasaki Cornering Management Function) and KIBS (Kawasaki Intelligent anti-lock Brake System).

2021 Kawasaki Ninja 1000SX Specs

The 2021 Kawasaki Ninja 1000SX uses a revised 1043 cc in-line 4-cylinder engine. This liquid-cooled mill has electronic throttle valves for enhanced performance and smoother power delivery. The BS6-compliant engine has been tuned to churn out 142 PS of maximum power at 10,000 rpm and 111 Nm of peak torque at 8,000 rpm. The transmission here is a 6-speed unit.

Also Read: Kawasaki Versys 1000 BS6 launched, priced at INR 11 lakh

2021 Kawasaki Ninja 1000SX Colours

The 2021 Kawasaki Ninja 1000SX is available in two colour options including Metallic Graphite Grey/Metallic Diablo Black and Emerald Blazed Green/Metallic Carbon Gray/Metallic Graphite Grey. At INR 10.79 lakh*, the new Ninja 1000SX is INR 50,000 more expensive than the outgoing Ninja 1000 that retailed at INR 10.29 lakh*.

*Ex-showroom