2021 Jeep Compass facelift to be unveiled next month, India launch in 2021

It is not a hidden fact that the 2021 Jeep Compass facelift has been under development for quite some time now. The prototype of the updated model had been spied testing a couple of months ago. Now, the latest reports suggest that the 2021 Jeep Compass facelift will be unveiled next month.

Jeep is expected to unveil the refreshed SUV at the Guangzhou international automobile exhibition that is scheduled to take place in the second half of next month in China. As far as the availability of the updated model in India is concerned, it should reach our shores sometime in early 2021.

The 2021 Jeep Compass facelift will carry the silhouette of the current model. However, the company has incorporated several changes for a refreshed visual appeal. The new model will feature slimmer LED headlamps, sharper-looking front grille, and tweaked front and rear bumpers along with newly designed alloy wheels.

On the inside, the 2021 Jeep Compass facelift will feature an all-new steering wheel design and improved material quality for the dashboard as well as upholstery. We will also see the new UConnect infotainment system that would come with a large 10.1-inch touchscreen and support Amazon Alexa, Apple CarPlay, and Android Auto.

Jeep is also expected to include a full-digital instrument cluster, 360-degree camera, wireless charging, and high-end safety features in the 2021 Compass facelift. More details are likely to come out soon.

Since the Compass has received its BS6 update earlier this year, we do not expect Jeep to implement any changes in the engine department of the new SUV for the Indian market. However, the 2021 model for overseas is likely to get the new 1.3L turbocharged petrol engine that would be available in two states of tune - 130 hp and 150 hp. Jeep is also expected to introduce a plug-in hybrid version that would have 190 hp and 240 hp variants.

