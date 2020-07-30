Jeep Compass Night Eagle Limited Edition Launched in India at INR 20.14 Lakh

As our wait for the Compass Facelift is still on, Jeep has now launched a limited special edition for the SUV to celebrate 3 years in the Indian market. Prices for the Night Eagle Edition start at INR 20.14 lakh* in India. The edition was first introduced three years ago in the Brazilian market before it made its way to last year’s Geneva Motor Show.

One of the major highlights of the Night Eagle Edition is the car’s blacked-out bits on the exteriors as well as the interiors. The new limited edition is based on the Longitude Plus trim of the SUV. On the outside, it gets a blacked-out grille, a special badging, window surrounds, and roof railed all painted in black. The new Jeep Compass Night Eagle Limited Edition sits on the same set of 18-inch wheels which, as one can guess, are also black.

Like the outside, the car gets blacked-out elements on the inside as well. This includes a bespoke part leather/part fabric seat upholstery; and black accents around the AC vents, infotainment system and steering wheel. The list of features remain the same with an 8.4-inch UConnect touchscreen infotainment system with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, dual-tone roof, LED tail lamps, panoramic sunroof and auto-dimming inside rear-view mirror.

The car is based on the Longitude Plus variant of the car which means on offer are two powertrain options. Customers can choose between a 1.4-litre turbo petrol engine that outputs 162 PS and 250 Nm of torque and a 2.0-litre diesel engine that delivers 173 PS and 350 Nm of torque. The petrol variant comes mated to a single 7-speed DCT option while the diesel can be availed in either 6-speed manual transmission or a 9-speed automatic unit.

The 1.4-turbo petrol variant kicks things off at INR 20.14 lakh*. The diesel variant with manual transmission comes in at INR 20.75 lakh* while the automatic variant can be bought at INR 23.31 lakh*.

*Ex-showroom