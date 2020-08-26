2021 Jeep Compass Facelift Spied Testing Ahead of Official Debut

Jeep recently introduced an update for its mid-sized SUV Compass in the foreign markets, however, the updates were negligible. The changes came in the form of a revised mesh for the grille up front, LED foglights, updated UConnect infotainment system, new alloy wheels and additional colour options. However, as it turns out, Jeep has been working on a more comprehensive update for the car that is expected to arrive next year and the one that arrived recently was nothing more than a place-holder.

Ahead of its official debut, the car has now been spotted testing on the roads. And from the looks of it, Jeep has planned a host of changes in terms of design. The front fascia is expected to be all-new with restyled full-LED headlamps, sportier bumper and sleeker interpretation of the trademark 7-slat grille.

On the sides, the silhouette mostly remains the same. However, under the camouflage, we can expect new character lines running alongside. At the rear, the car gets revised LED combination lights which flow out of the tailgate onto the rear fenders.

One of the spy shots also gives us a glimpse of what the car could carry on the inside. Peeking out in one of the photos was a larger touchscreen infotainment system. This also means that the centre console is set to be changed entirely to accommodate the new unit. In addition to this, we also expect an updated instrument cluster with larger MID, revised steering wheel design, and new upholstery.

The Jeep Compass recently got an overhaul in terms of powertrains when introduced in the European market. Hence, not much change can be expected in the department. Off our shores, the car gets a new 1.3-litre turbocharged petrol engine rated at 130 hp as well as 150 hp avatars. A plug-in hybrid version alongside the same engine delivers 190 and 240 hp with a fully electric range of around 50 km.

In its five-year plan, FCA had announced that the new Jeep Compass will arrive sometime in 2021. In a majority of markets including India, the car is expected to arrive in the second half of next year.

