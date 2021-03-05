Royal Enfield Classic 350 vs Jawa 42 - Top-End Battle of Retro Bikes

Royal Enfield Classic 350 and Jawa 42 are two popular models in the 300-350cc retro motorcycle category. Both bikes come equipped with several features and elements that differentiate them from the other offerings in the segment. While looks can be subjective, we would certainly like to know, between the Classic 350 and Jawa 42, who will win in a top-end battle.

In the search for an answer, we have stumbled upon a video, uploaded by YouTuber KSC Vlogs, which shows a top-end race between the Royal Enfield Classic 350 and Jawa 42. We can see in the footage that the riders make two attempts. Before we jump into the race, let’s have a look at the specs of both the motorcycles in question here.

Powering the Classic 350 is a 346cc single-cylinder engine that produces 19.1 bhp of maximum power at 5,250 rpm and generates 28 Nm of peak torque at 4,000 rpm. The transmission here is a 5-speed gearbox. On the other hand, the Jawa 42 uses a 293cc single-cylinder motor that pumps out 27.33PS of max power and 27.02Nm of peak torque. So, both motorcycles have are nearly identical output figures.

Now, coming back to the race, we can see in the video that in the first attempt, the Jawa 42 rider gets off the mark first and takes the lead. Within a few seconds, the gap between the two motorcycles increases substantially. We also see that the Jawa rider isn’t even tucking down to avoid windblast and is still able to get away from the Royal Enfield. Eventually, the 42 wins.

Now, for the second attempt, the riders switch motorcycles and the race begins. Again, the Jawa 42 is blazingly quick off the line. It easily takes on the lead and stays there till the end. So, the 42 wins again. While rider skills do play a major role in such scenarios, the fact that the Classic 350 weighs a whopping 195kg worked in favour of the Jawa 42 which tips the scale at 172kg.

