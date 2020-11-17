Prices of 2021 Indian Scout & Indian Vintage range revealed

While Indian Motorcycle is yet to launch its first BS6 product in India, the company has revealed the pricing of the 2021 models of the Indian Scout and Indian Vintage range. We expect the new motorcycles to arrive in their BS6 avatar in our country soon.

2021 Indian Scout Prices

The 2021 Indian Scout range consists of three models - the Scout Bobber, Scout, and Scout Bobber Twenty. The most affordable of these, as you’d have guessed, is the Scout Bobber that has been given a price tag of INR 15.67 lakh*. In fact, this is the cheapest bike in Indian Motorcycle’s entire 2021 product line-up. Moving up, the 2021 Indian Scout costs INR 16.04 lakh* whereas the range-topping Scout Bobber Twenty will set you back by INR 16.20 lakh*.

All the three models of the 2021 Indian Scout derive their power from a 1133cc liquid-cooled V-twin engine which makes 97 Nm of peak torque at 5600 rpm. It is also capable of delivering 100 bhp of maximum power.

2021 Indian Vintage Prices

There are two models in the 2021 Indian Vintage series. The first and the (relatively) affordable one is the Vintage itself, which will burn an INR 25.81 lakh* hole in your pocket. Then it is the Vintage Dark Horse. Indian Motorcycle has decided to sell it for INR 26.63 lakh*.

Powering the two cruisers is Indian Motorcycle’s gigantic 1890cc Thunderstroke 116 engine. This V-twin generates 168 Nm of peak torque at as low as 2800 revs and delivers it smoothly making the overall riding experience that much better. While the Vintage flaunts its extensive use of chrome, the Vintage Dark Horse, as the name suggests, features an all-black theme.

*Ex-showroom, Delhi