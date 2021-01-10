2021 Honda PCX 160 (Aprilia SXR 160 rival) launched in Thailand

After being launched in its home country (Japan) in December last year, the 2021 Honda PCX 160 has now made its way into the Thailand market. The new maxi-scooter in the Southeast Asian country will cost THB 91,900 which converts to INR 2.23 lakh. Honda has also introduced the PCX e:HEV for customers who would like to go hybrid. This version has been priced at THB 1,07,500 (INR 2.61 lakh).

2021 Honda PCX 160 Features

There is no denying that the new PCX 160 looks fantastic. It has a very imposing front end which is mostly because of the headlight and side turn indicator assembly. The chiselled apron and gloss black windscreen add to the overall visual appeal. The side profile of the maxi-scooter is quite sporty thanks to the large, step-up seat, side-mounted upswept exhaust, and stylish floorboard design. The tail light cluster resembles the X-shape, which is a nice touch. Honda has also added a fully-digital instrument cluster.

Also Read: New Aprilia SXR 160 maxi-scooter has finally been launched in India

Some of the other key features include:

Honda Selectable Torque Control

USB socket

Honda SMART Key system

Sporty styling

Alloy wheels

Single-piece seat

2021 Honda PCX 160 Specs

Powering the PCX 160 is a 156cc single-cylinder engine that is capable of delivering 15.8 PS of max power at 8500 rpm and the peak torque of 15 Nm kicks in at 6500 rpm. On the other hand, the PCX e:HEV is fitted with a 124cc single-cylinder engine which produces 12.5 PS of maximum power at 8750 rpm and 12 Nm of peak torque at 6500 rpm. However, being a hybrid variant, it also features an electric motor which can churn out 1.9 PS of max power and 4.3 Nm of peak torque. This means that the Honda PCX e:HEV has 14.4 PS of total power and 16.3 Nm of combined torque.

2021 Honda PCX 160 India

Honda remains tight-lipped about the availability of the PCX 160 in India. However, considering that models, such as the new Aprilia SXR 160, have made their way in the Indian market, the maxi-scooter segment in the country is expected to pick up pace in the future. Perhaps, this is something that Honda would keep an eye on and launch the PCX 160 in India eventually.

For more Honda news and other two-wheeler updates, stay tuned to IndianAutosBlog.com.