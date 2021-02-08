Honda City Becomes Best-Selling C-Segment Sedan For January 2021

The Honda City has been a very important product for the Japanese carmaker in India and although the sedan segment has been slowly dying down, the City has reclaimed the top-position in its segment. Ever since Honda launched the new fifth-gen City in India in July last year, the mid-size sedan segment has seen sort of a revival. It was soon followed by the launch of the Hyundai Verna facelift and even Skoda re-introduced the Rapid with the new 1.0L TSI engine and a 6-speed automatic gearbox.

The fifth-gen Honda City continues with the popularity it has always enjoyed in the Indian market. In January 2021, Honda sold 3,667 units of the new City in India, making it the second best-selling Honda for the said month. It also marks a 112% year-on-year growth in sales as Honda was able to sell only 1,734 units of the forth-gen City in the same month last year. That also goes on to show how well the City has been adopted by buyers with its generation update.

Apart from the Rapid and Verna, the Honda City also rivals the likes of the Maruti Suzuki Ciaz, Volkswagen Vento and Toyota Yaris. It definitely has a tough competition cut out for itself but it still managed to secure the position of the best-selling C-segment sedan in India for January 2021. The fact that it particularly sold more than the Verna - a hugely popular sedan - is really quite commendable.

The fifth-gen Honda City gets two engine options under its hood - a 1.5L DOHC, four-cylinder naturally aspirated petrol engine that produces 121hp and 145Nm of torque and a 1.5L dour-cylinder diesel engine that produces 100hp and 200Nm of torque. Both engines come mated to a 6-speed manual gearbox as standard while the petrol engine is additionally offered with a CVT gearbox.

One of the reason why the new City has grown to be so popular is that it is extremely well packaged. It feels properly premium on the inside and is very well equipped with features such as an 8-inch touchscreen system, Alexa remote compatibility, a G-Force meter, Honda’s Lane Watch camera, Honda Connect telematics system with 32 connected car features, a 7.0-inch MID, cruise control, paddle shifters (CVT only), an electric sunroof, ambient lighting and more. Prices for the Honda City currently range between INR 10.99 lakh - INR 14.84 lakh. Honda continues to retail the forth-gen City alongside the new model as well.

