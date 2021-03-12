2021 Honda Civic Spied Completely Uncamouflaged In All Its Glory

Honda has been testing the 11th-gen Civic for quite some time now, spy shots of which have also surfaced on the internet before. When Honda previewed the 11-gen Civic in November last year, they were adamant about calling it a 'prototype'. However, its design was nearly production-ready, as can be confirmed by these new spy images. These images, which seem to have come out of China, appear to be of the productions-spec version of the 2021 Honda Civic and has revealed the car in all its glory.

A look at the rear of this car reveals that this is the new Civic as built by Dongfeng-Honda, the joint venture that produces the Japanese automaker's products and it sells within China. Past Civics sold in China have been mostly similar to those sold elsewhere around the world. Moreover, the Civic in these images bears a very close resemblance to the Civic Sedan Prototype previewed earlier. Of course, the production-spec model loses the concept car's large wheels and aggressive front fascia, but most of it is quite similar. The 2021 Civic has been spied in three different trims here, details of which are currently scarce.

The 11th-gen Honda Civic boasts of slimmer, but more rectangular headlamps and a revised grille. Further below, the bumper features a wide air intake with horizontal bars overlaid on a honeycomb mesh. The fog lamp housing, however, seem a little less flamboyant than what was seen on the prototype. At the back, the next-gen Civic comes with a more conservative design that's very unlike a Civic. The tail lamps ditch their distinct C-shaped identity and adopt a more conventional design. Overall, the new Honda Civic sports a striking resemblance with the Accord, with smooth body panels and long shoulder lines that run the length of the car.

Although we haven't seen spy images of the interiors yet, Honda did preview the interior of the 2021 Civic through design sketches previously. The new layout is a giant leap over its predecessor with a minimalist, low and horizontal design theme. It will have air vents that are concealed by a mesh and run along the length of the dash. Speaking of which, dominating the dash would be a touchscreen infotainment system that is as large as 9-inches. The instrument cluster will be fully digital as opposed to the mix of analogue and digital in the current model.

Honda has been very tight lipped about what could be under the hood of the 2021 Civic. However, speculations suggest that it will continue to use a turbocharged 1.5-liter four-cylinder petrol engine that produces 174 hp and 220 Nm of torque. The car will go on sale in late spring of 2021. This will be a part of a slew of launches that Honda is planning for the next-gen Civic. Following the sedan will be the hatchback, then the Si and finally the Type R.

