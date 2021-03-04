11th-Gen Honda Civic Spied Overseas Revealing New Design Details

Honda globally previewed the 11th-gen Civic in prototype form in November last year. Now, the upcoming model has been spied testing overseas, revealing some interesting design details. While Honda was adamant in calling the previously previewed model a 'prototype', its design was nearly production-ready, as can be confirmed by these spy images. This is the clearest sighting of the next-gen Honda Civic yet, where it has been spotted wearing less camouflage than ever before.

While this test mule is still heavily camouflaged, we get a proper look at the front end of the upcoming sedan. The next-gen Honda Civic will boast of slimmer, but more rectangular headlamps and a revised grille with a honeycomb mesh insert. Further below, the bumper features a wide air intake with horizontal bars overlaid on a honeycomb mesh. Past the A-pillar, the next-gen Civic features a less flamboyant body work compared to the outgoing model. We can also observe a more traditional belt line and a larger greenhouse with new rear quarter glass.

At the back, the next-gen Civic comes with a more conservative design that's very unlike a Civic. The tail lamps ditch their distinct C-shaped identity and adopt a more conventional design. Thinks like a rear wing and ventilated rear bumpers also seem to have been given a miss. It does, however, seem to boast of a small diffuser at the back. Overall, the new Honda Civic sports a striking resemblance with the Accord, with smooth body panels and long shoulder lines that run the length of the car.

Although we haven't seen spy images of the interiors yet, Honda did preview the interior through design sketches previously. The new layout is a giant leap from its predecessor with a minimalist, low and horizontal design theme. It will have air vents that are concealed by a mesh that runs along the length of the dash. Speaking of which, dominating the dash would be a touchscreen infotainment system that is as large as 9-inches. The instrument cluster will be fully digital as opposed to the mix of analogue and digital in the current model.

Honda has been very tight lipped about what could be under the hood of the next-gen Civic. However, speculations suggest that it will continue to use a turbocharged 1.5-liter four-cylinder petrol engine that produces 174 hp and 220 Nm of torque. The car will go on sale in late spring of 2021. This will be a part of a slew of launches that Honda is planning for the next-gen Civic. Following the sedan will be the hatchback, then the Si and finally the Type R.

