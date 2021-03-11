Honda City Hatchback Replaces Jazz in Indonesia; On Cards For India Too?

After globally debuting the City hatchback in November last year, Honda has now introduced it in the Indonesian market. Available in a sole RS trim, the Honda City hatchback replaces the third-gen Honda Jazz in Indonesia. Interestingly, Indonesia is welcoming the hatchback version of the new City first, before the sedan that's already on sale here in India.

Under the hood, the Indonesian-spec Honda City hatchback will be powered by a 1.5 litre DOHC i-VTEC naturally-aspirated four-cylinder petrol engine that produces 121hp at 6,600 rpm and 145 Nm of torque. Transmission options include either a 6-speed manual or a 7-step CVT automatic gearbox. Interestingly, the engine specs and transmission options are exactly the same that's offered with the India-spec Honda City sedan. The Indonesian-spec City hatchback, however, misses out on Honda's new 1.0 litre VTEC turbo three-cylinder petrol engine that's offered in some other markets overseas.

In terms of design, the City hatchback looks very similar to the City sedan, expect for its rear quarter. Features such as the front grille, LED headlamps, LED DRLs, hood, front bumper, etc. are all similar. The differences are mostly at the rear end where Honda has given the hatchback a new pair of LED taillamps and a new tailgate and bumper. Available solely in the RS trim in Indonesia, the City hatchback comes with a blacked-out front grille, shark fin antenna, tailgate spoiler, alloy wheels, side mirror caps, and even a rear diffuser element.

On the inside, again, the cabin is pretty similar to the India-spec City sedan. Being an RS trim, it comes with an all-black interior with red contrasting elements for a hint of sportiness. The interior is draped in a combination of leather, suede and fabric upholstery. The equipment list includes features such as an 8-inch touchscreen infotainment system with WebLink and Apple CarPlay support, four speakers, automatic air-conditioning, paddle shifters (CVT only), cruise control, and Honda Connect telematics.

While the City hatchback is replacing the third-gen Honda Jazz in several markets abroad where Honda does not offer the forth-gen Jazz, it is highly unlikely that the same will happen in India. Honda already has the sedan version of the new City on sale here in India, and they also updated the third-gen Jazz to BS6 norms and even introduced a subtle facelift on the car. The third-gen Jazz will thus soldier on for some more time in the Indian market.

