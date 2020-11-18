2022 Honda Civic Prototype Revealed, Looks Like Honda Accord [Video]

Honda has unveiled the next-gen 2022 Civic sedan. While the company is technically calling it a "prototype", but going by the design, it'd be safe to assume that this is the production-ready model. The car now looks more like the Honda Accord than the Civic's current-gen outgoing version and the Japanese brand is playing its cards close to the chest, revealing near to no details about its latest machine.

On the outside, as mentioned before, the new Honda Civic sports a striking resemblance with the Accord, with smooth body panels, long shoulder lines that run the length of the car, and the window line that bumps up at the C-pillar. However, the proportions might vary a little from that of the Accord with a longer nose which is now lower as against the rest of the body. Upfront is also a smaller grille with body colour accent similar to that on the new Honda Fit. The boot lid is shorter almost seeming like the car could be a rear-wheel-drive.

While Honda has not revealed much about the interiors, the design sketch drops plenty of hints. For starters, the new layout is a giant leap from its predecessor with a minimalist, low and horizontal design theme. It will have air vents that are concealed by a mesh that runs along the length of the dash. Speaking of which, dominating the dash would be a touchscreen infotainment system that is as large as 9-inches. The instrument cluster will be fully digital as opposed to the mix of analogue and digital in the current model.

Honda is silent on details regarding the powertrain, size and others, which should be revealed in the coming few months. The car will go on sale in late spring of 2021. This will be a part of a slew of launches that Honda is planning for the Civic. Following the sedan will be the hatchback, then the Si and finally the Type R.

