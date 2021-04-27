2021 Honda CBR600RR Launched in Malaysia

The 2021 Honda CBR600RR made its global debut last year. The inline 4-cylinder, middleweight sportbike was launched in its home country in August 2020. And now, it has made its way to Malaysia where it has been launched at RM 98,888 that converts to INR 18.05 lakh. The new CBR600RR is available in only the Grand Prix Red colour in the Southeast Asian country.

Powering the 2021 Honda CBR600RR is a 599cc, inline 4-cylinder engine. The liquid-cooled motor comes with a DOHC setup and is capable of pumping out 121PS of max power at 14,000rpm and 64Nm of peak torque at 11,500rpm. For the transmission, there is a 6-speed gearbox accompanied by an assist and slipper clutch.

Also Read: Honda CBR650R Finally Gets its BS6 Update

In terms of the electronic rider aids, the 2021 Honda CBR600RR is equipped with Honda Selectable Torque Control (HSTC), Engine Control Unit (ECU), wheelie control, 6-axis IMU, ABS, and emergency stop signal. The motorcycle has 3 riding modes and 2 user customisable modes. Riders can change between the settings via the fully digital TFT instrument cluster and high-quality switchgear. The display shows a plethora of information such as tachometer, speedometer, lap timer, riding modes, gear position indicator, and more.

Coming to the hardware, the suspension setup of the new CBR600RR consists of 41mm fully adjustable Showa USD forks at the front and Honda’s Pro-Link rear monoshock. The motorcycle also features an electronically controlled three-mode steering damper. For the brakes, we have twin 310mm front rotors accompanied by 4-piston radially-mounted calipers and a 220mm rear disc.

The 2021 Honda CBR600RR draws inspiration from its elder sibling, the CBR1000RR-R SP, which is also on sale in Malaysia for RM 198,800 (INR 36.27 lakh). It features a very sporty-looking front end thanks to the dual headlamp setup. The side profile of the motorcycle is maintained by the sculpted fuel tank, high rise tail section, and split seats. Moving to the back, the under-seat mounted exhaust is an instantly loveable feature of the CBR6000RR.

For more Honda news and other two-wheeler updates, stay tuned to IndianAutosBlog.com.

Source