Honda CBR650R Finally Gets its BS6 Update

The Honda CBR650R has finally been given its much-awaited BS6 update. The less polluting model of the middleweight motorcycle has been launched in the Indian market at an ex-showroom (Gurgaon) price of INR 8.88 lakh. Bookings for the new motorcycle have begun at the six Honda BigWing Topline dealerships located in Gurugram (Haryana), Mumbai (Maharashtra), Bengaluru (Karnataka), Indore (Madhya Pradesh), Kochi (Kerala), and Hyderabad (Telangana).

The BS6 Honda CBR650R will be brought to the Indian shores via the CKD route. It will be available in two colour options namely Grand Prix Red and Matte Gunpowder Black Metallic. The latest model of the middleweight motorcycle has received certain updates which allow it to comply with the stringent and stricter Bharat Stage 6 emission regulations. It is powered by a 648.72cc BS6-compliant in-line 4-cylinder engine. This liquid-cooled motor has been tuned to produce 85.8hp of max power at 12,000rpm and generate a peak torque of 57.5Nm at 8500rpm. For the transmission, Honda has incorporated a 6-speed gearbox that is accompanied by a slipper and assist clutch.

In terms of features, the new Honda CBR650R flaunts its dual-LED headlamps that are certainly one of the key highlighting elements of the middleweight machine. Apart from that, we’ve got a fully digital instrument console that shows a plethora of information. We also have a banana-shaped swingarm, sculpted fuel tank, split seats, and a high-rise tail section. We also like the compact, side-mounted, 4-into-1 exhaust. All the lighting on this motorcycle is LED.

For the suspension, the new Honda CBR650R uses a pair of Showa USD 41mm Separate Function Big Piston forks (SFF-BP) at the front whereas a monoshock is installed at the rear. The braking duties are handled by twin front rotors with radially-mounted calipers and a single rear rotor. The electronics package include ESS (Emergency Stop Signal) technology, Honda Ignition Security System (HISS), Honda Selectable Torque Control (HSTC), dual-channel ABS, and more.

For more Honda news and other two-wheeler updates, stay tuned to IndianAutosBlog.com.