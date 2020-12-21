2021 Honda CBR250RR (Yamaha R25 rival) launched in Malaysia

The 2021 Honda CBR250RR has been launched in Malaysia. The Yamaha R25 rival is available in the Southeast Asian country in two colour options - Winning Red and Matte Gunpowder Black Metallic. Both the paint schemes carry the same price tag of MYR 25,999 which converts to INR 4.73 lakh.

2021 Honda CBR250RR Specs

Powering the new CBR250RR is a 249.7cc parallel-twin engine. It is a liquid-cooled unit which features a DOHC setup and 8 valves. Honda has tuned it to deliver a max power of 40.23 hp at 13,000 rpm and 25 Nm of peak torque at 11,000 rpm. For the transmission, there’s a slick 6-speed gearbox which is accompanied by assist and slipper clutch.

Also Read: 2020 Honda CBR150R launched in Thailand; doesn’t get USD front forks

2021 Honda CBR250RR Hardware

The 2021 Honda CBR250RR uses a pair of USD front forks and rear monoshock for the suspension setup. The braking duties are handled by disc brakes at both the ends. The front has a dual-piston calliper whereas the rear gets a single-piston calliper. To aid in the braking performance of the quarter-litre motorcycle, Honda has also provided a dual-channel ABS.

2021 Honda CBR250RR Features

The new CBR250RR is a fantastic-looking motorcycle. Its dual-LED headlamp along with the LED DRLs impart a very imposing appearance. It certainly looks like a big bike from the front. The sculpted fuel tank is designed to allow the riders to easily grip the motorcycle with their thighs. The dual-pod exhaust might be overkill for some but it surely adds more sportiness to the overall visual appeal of the bike. Honda has also provided a very stylish and informative fully-digital instrument cluster.

The closest rival of the new CBR250RR is the Yamaha R25. At MYR 19,998 (INR 3.64 lakh), it is definitely more affordable than the Honda, however, it misses out on ABS and also falls back in terms of the engine performance. The twin-cylinder mill of the R25 is capable of delivering 35.5 hp at 12,000 rpm and 22.6 Nm at 10,000 rpm. If you’re hoping to see either of these two motorcycles in India anytime soon, well, don’t.

For more Honda news and other two-wheeler updates, stay tuned to IndianAutosBlog.com.