2020 Honda CBR150R launched in Thailand; doesn’t get USD front forks

Honda has launched the 2020 model of the CBR150R in Thailand. Speculations suggested that the Japanese brand would introduce USD front forks in the new motorcycle, however, that hasn’t been the case. The 2020 Honda CBR150R features a pair of telescopic front forks that can be adjusted for preload. What’s new, however, are the colour options.

The 2020 Honda CBR150R has four colour options - Black/Red, Black/Orange, Grey/Red, and Red/Black. No Repsol Edition livery for the new model. Out of the four paint schemes, it is the Grey/Red combination that features the most funky-looking graphics. It also has different coloured alloy wheels - the front is red whereas the rear is black.

Apart from the added colours, no other changes have been implemented in the new CBR150R. The motorcycle continues to flaunt its gorgeous dual-LED headlamps that are accompanied by eye-catching LED DRLs. The low-set clip-ons provide a lean-forward riding position. The sculpted fuel tank and high-rise tail section impart a sporty look to the motorcycle.

Powering the 2020 Honda CBR150R is a 149cc single-cylinder liquid-cooled engine. It has a DOHC setup and 4 valves. It also comes with Honda’s PGM-Fi fuel-injection system and eSP technology. The motor is tuned to deliver a maximum power of 17.1 PS at 9000 rpm and a peak torque of 14.4 Nm at 7000 rpm. It is mated to a 6-speed transmission.

Honda is asking THB 99,700 (INR 2.43 lakh) for the 2020 CBR150R. The motorcycle is quite popular amongst the enthusiasts in the Southeast Asian country. It competes with the likes of the Yamaha R15. Although we would love to see this model to hit the Indian market, chances of that happening are scarce at the moment.

