Honda to strengthen its mid-range portfolio for the Indian market

Honda is one of the leading two-wheeler manufacturers in India. Thanks to the Activa and Dio, the Japanese company has established itself quite firmly in the domestic scooter industry. On the other hand, bikes such as the Livo, Shine, and X-Blade have helped the firm gain some market share in the motorcycle industry. Now, to further increase its presence in the Indian market, Honda is planning to strengthen its mid-range portfolio.

Currently, Honda has eight motorcycles in its Indian product portfolio which includes two superbikes. Now, the company is eyeing to introduce new bikes in the mid-range segment (above 150cc) which is one of the fastest-growing segments in the country.

Speaking with ET Auto, HMSI's newly appointed President, CEO and Managing Director, Atsushi Ogata, said:

We already have Unicorn and others in the over 150cc segment, but that is not enough. Soon enough, we will release some attractive models to establish new customer groups in urban centres.

Honda as recently released a teaser video of one of its upcoming products. While the company did not reveal the name of this new motorcycle, it is being anticipated that it is a 200cc model which is likely to be called the CB Hornet 200R. Perhaps, this is a part of Honda's strategy to increase its footprint in the mid-segment (above 150cc) market.

And it is not just the mid-segment in which Honda is showing an increased interest in, the company is also planning to introduce an entry-level motorcycle to expand its product portfolio as well as reach in the rural areas. This new affordable commuter will sit below the CD 110 Dream, which is the company's most affordable bike at the moment available at a starting price of INR 64,505 (ex-showroom, Delhi). Honda is conducting studies to understand the requirements of the rural market and develop a new product based on the findings.