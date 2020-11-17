2021 Ducati XDiavel unveiled, gets 2 new variants, India bound?

The 2021 Ducati XDiavel has been unveiled. The latest motorcycle is powered by the same Testastretta L-twin engine, however, it now complies with the Euro 5 emission regulations. Ducati has also added two new variants (Dark and Black Star) in the XDiavel line-up.

The 2021 Ducati XDiavel will be available in a total of 3 variants - S, Dark, and Black Star. The XDiavel S will be identical to the outgoing motorcycle when it comes to the aesthetics. It comes with silver detailing on the engine casing and alloy wheels.

The new XDiavel Dark, as the name suggests, features a total dark look thanks to the matte black parts and components and paint scheme. It has a much aggressive and meaner visual appearance as compared to that of the base XDiavel S model.

The last but not the least, we have the 2021 Ducati XDiavel Black Star. The black livery of this variant is inspired by that of the world of sports cars. The red touches enhance the overall attractiveness of the motorcycle and make it that much more special. Ducati has left no stone unturned when it comes to paying attention to the details. The Italian company has used red colour even on the engine head covers. The XDiavel Black Star also has a suede seat cover with red stitching.

Powering all the 3 new XDiavels is the same Testastretta 1262cc, L-twin engine which is capable of pumping out a healthy 160 hp and 127 Nm. The outgoing model of the motorcycle used to produce 156 hp and 128.9 Nm.

While select variants of the 2021 Ducati XDiavel have already started reaching international dealerships, its arrival here in India remains uncertain, although there is quite a bit of fan following of the motorcycle in our country. Ducati has not released any information on the same, however, we do hope that the new XDiavel models make it to our shores eventually.

