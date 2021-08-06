New Ducati Dealership in Pune Opened at Ganeshkhind Road

World-renowned Italian motorcycle manufacturer, Ducati, has announced that it has opened a new Ducati dealership in Pune. The company’s new dealer partner in the city is Legacy Motors.

The new Ducati dealership in Pune is located at the Ground level, Park Plaza, Ganeshkhind Road. The 3,200 sq ft showroom is equipped to provide premium ownership experience to Ducati customers with the latest equipment, along with a team of highly qualified and trained service personnel to ensure excellent after-sales services.

Also Read: Ducati Adds New Maintenance Section in MyDucati App

Speaking on the occasion, Bipul Chandra, Managing Director at Ducati India, said:

We are glad to partner with Legacy Motors to open a new Ducati dealership in Pune. Pune already has many Ducatisti, and we look forward to seeing the community grow. The new Pune dealership is strategically aligned to our goals in the region, and Legacy Motors has the right mix of talented individuals who are not just passionate about the brand, but also about motorcycling and Ducati owners. I am confident that with this new partnership, Ducati will be able to cater to the demands of the rider fraternity in a much more refined and seamless manner.

The new Ducati dealership in Pune is equipped with 3S facilities - Sales, Service & Spares and will cater to the entire range of Ducati motorcycles comprising of all the models across seven different families ranging from the iconic Scrambler range to the powerful Diavel 1260, the highly versatile Multistrada, the most potent Panigale superbikes including the new MY2021 Panigale V4, and the segment-defining Streetfighter V4. Ducati fans can also select from the complete range of apparel and accessories of both Ducati and Scrambler brands, and also buy Ducati Approved pre-owned motorcycles at the new store.

Also Read: Ducati Panigale V4 Performance Accessories Announced

Ducati India’s current motorcycle range starts with the Scrambler Icon Dark at INR 7.99 lakh and goes all the way to the Panigale V4 S at INR 28.40. The company will launch 4 more motorcycles by the end of 2021.

All prices are ex-showroom