2021 Bajaj Pulsar 220F Blue Colour Shown in Detail [Video]

The Bajaj Pulsar 220F will get at least 3 new colour options for MY2021. We have already covered the upcoming white and black paint schemes of the 220cc motorcycle earlier this month. Today, we’re going to show you the new blue colour. It has been detailed in this walkaround video that has been uploaded by YouTuber Biker Prakash Choudhary. Let’s check it out.

We can see in the footage that the new blue colour of the 2021 Bajaj Pulsar 220F features a matte finish. However, most of the stickering on the motorcycle is glossy. For instance, the attractive black and white decals on the fuel tank and stickers with a similar design on the belly pan. We also like the blacked-out engine and exhaust that impart a sportier look. Bajaj Auto has added some white highlights on the black alloy wheels to match the white stickers installed on some of the other body parts.

For that extra premium-ness and touch of sportiness, the 2021 Bajaj Pulsar 220F in its new blue colour carries faux carbon-fibre stickers on the front fender as well as the side panels. The rear cowls continue to rock the same white and black decals that we have seen on the fuel tank. They also have the “220F” badging. The clip-on handlebars have been blacked-out and we can also spot some faux carbon-fibre treatment near the semi-digital instrument console.

Interestingly, Bajaj Auto has not released any official statement about the new colours of the 2021 Pulsar 220F. However, the updated models have already started to arrive at select dealerships. So, it would be only a matter of time when the two-wheeler giant announces the new colours and pricing of the motorcycle. For reference, the current model of the Pulsar 220F is available in two colour options - Black/Red and Black/Blue - and costs INR 1,25,248 (ex-showroom, Delhi).

