2021 Bajaj Pulsar 220F New White Colour Looks Alluring [Video]

The Bajaj Pulsar 220F will be getting a few new colour options for MY2021. While the company has not made an official announcement regarding the same yet, the updated model in the new paint schemes has started to arrive at dealerships. In this video, the latest white colour of the Pulsar 220F has been detailed. Let’s check it out.

The video has been uploaded by YouTuber Biker Prakash Choudhary. We can see in the footage that the new white colour of the 2021 Bajaj Pulsar looks quite similar to that of the 2021 Pulsar 150 and 180 models. It features attractive red and black stickers on the fuel tank that are neatly integrated into the semi-fairing. We can find a similar treatment on the rear cowl and belly pan.

To enhance the sporty look of the Pulsar 220F, Bajaj Auto has also used faux carbon-fibre stickers on the side panels and front fender of the motorcycle. Also, the clip-on handlebars, engine, exhaust, and alloy wheels are finished in black and, thus, help to boost the bike’s style quotient even further.

Except for the new colour options, no other changes have been implemented in the 2021 Bajaj Pulsar 220F. It draws power from the same 220cc single-cylinder engine that produces 20.4PS of max power and 18.55Nm of peak torque. For the suspension, there’s a pair of conventional telescopic forks at the front and twin shock absorbers at the back. The braking duties are handled by disc brakes at both ends aided by ABS.

Apart from the new white colour, the 2021 Bajaj Pulsar 220F will also get a bold black paint scheme that is also similar to that of the updated Pulsar 150 and 180 models. We are expecting Bajaj Auto to reveal more information about these new colourways very soon. For reference, the current model of the Pulsar 220F is available in two colours - Black/Red and Black/Blue - and costs INR 1,25,248 (ex-showroom, Delhi). We wouldn’t be surprised to see a marginal price hike in the updated model.

