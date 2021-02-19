2021 Bajaj Pulsar 180 Launched in India, Costs INR 1.07 lakh

The 2021 Bajaj Pulsar 180 has been recently spotted at an authorised dealership suggesting that it could be introduced in the market any day now. Well, today is that day. Bajaj Auto has silently launched the 2021 Pulsar 180 in India. The two-wheeler giant is asking INR 1,07,904* for the new motorcycle.

2021 Bajaj Pulsar 180 Specs

The new Pulsar 180 uses the same 178.6cc single-cylinder engine which we’ve experienced in the semi-faired Bajaj Pulsar 180F. It is an air-cooled motor which features 2 valves, SOHC, and DTS-i technology. It has been tuned to produce 17.02PS of max power at 8500rpm and 14.52Nm of peak torque at 6500rpm. For the transmission, there's a 5-speed gearbox.

2021 Bajaj Pulsar 180 Cycle Parts

The suspension duties on the new Pulsar 180 are handled by a pair of telescopic forks at the front and 5-way adjustable twin shock absorber at the rear. The stopping power comes from a 280mm front rotor and 230mm rear rotor aided by ABS.

2021 Bajaj Pulsar 180 Features

The styling of the 2021 Bajaj Pulsar 180 is inspired by that of the Pulsar 150 twin disc variant. There are attractive graphics on the fuel tank extensions, front fender, and belly pan. The split seats and split pillion grab rails add to the overall sportiness. We also have the signature dual LED tail lamps. The red highlights on the alloy wheels are also a nice touch. Bajaj Auto is also giving a 120-section wide rear tyre which is supposed to provide enhanced grip as well as improve the motorcycle’s rear look. The instrument cluster here is a semi-digital unit which displays most of the necessary information.

2021 Bajaj Pulsar 180 Rivals

The new Bajaj Pulsar 180 will lock horns with the likes of the Honda Hornet 2.0 and TVS Apache RTR 180. The former is available at a starting price of INR 1,28,195* whereas the latter will set you back by INR 1,08,270*.

*Ex-showroom, Delhi