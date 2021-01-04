2021 Piaggio Beverly 300 and Beverly 400 scooters unveiled overseas

The Piaggio Beverly range made its debut way back in 2001. Over the years of its existence, it had received its own share of updates. Now, for its latest 2021 avatar, Piaggio has given it a major overhaul both in terms of the aesthetics as well as performance.

The new Piaggio Beverly certainly looks like a modern-day scooter. It features a stylish LED headlamp and newly designed side turn signals that are placed on the front apron. The large step-up seat adds to the sporty side look, however, the side-mounted exhaust appears to be a bit oversized. We also like the pillion grab rail and the tail lamp design.

Making their debut on the 2021 Piaggio Beverly are the two new (300cc and 400cc) and powerful Euro 5 engines from the brand’s HPE (High-Performance Engine) Family. Both the single-cylinder motors feature 4 valves, electronic fuel injection, and liquid-cooling. The 300cc engine produces 23% more power (25.8 hp at 8000 rpm) and 15% more torque (26 Nm at 6250 rpm) than its previous version. On the other hand, the 400cc engine replaces the old 350cc powerplant. It is capable of churning out 35.4 hp at 7500 rpm and 37.7 Nm at 5500 rpm.

Both the new Beverly 300 and Beverly 400 scooters use the same double-cradle tubular frame. They also have the same suspension set up - 35mm Showa front forks and preload-adjustable, Showa dual shock absorbers at the rear. Thanks to the presence of large wheels (16-inch front and 14-inch rear), the 2021 Piaggio Beverly promises to offer motorcycle-like riding characteristics.

Some of the other key features of the 2021 Piaggio Beverly include:

Keyless system

New 5.5-inch LCD instrument cluster

Bluetooth connectivity

Piaggio’s MIA connectivity – standard fitment on the Beverly 400

Wider tyres

Windscreen

The 2021 Piaggio Beverly range has two variants - the standard Beverly and the elegant Beverly S. The former is available in Bianco Luna, Blu Oxigen, and Grigio Cloud metallic colour options whereas the latter features Argento Cometa and Nero Tempesta matte colour options and Arancio Sunset shade with a gloss finish.

