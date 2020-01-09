2020 Triumph Street Triple S ruled out for India - Report

Triumph Motorcycles will keep the 2020 Street Triple S (base variant) away from the Indian market, claims a new report from carandbike. The British marquee will only offer the 2020 Street Triple RS in the Indian market. Regular readers would know that Triumph Motorcycles’ Street Triple range comprises three variants – S (base), R (mid) and RS (highest-spec). The company previously offered the Street Triple S and the Street Triple RS in our market.

The new development comes as a surprise as the Street Triple RS retails at a premium price tag than most of the middleweight roadster motorcycles sold in India. The Street Triple S, with its relatively lower price tag, would have been a perfect fit against the aforementioned models. Could this mean that the Indian market will get the mid-spec R variant? Details about such development are not available, although the introduction of the R variant will make a strong case as its specification sheet and the feature list will be at par with rivals such as the KTM 790 Duke.

The A2 license-compliant Street Triple S is meant for the European markets. Unlike the 2020 Street Triple RS, the A2 license-compliant Street Triple S features a smaller displacement motor (660 cc vs. 765 cc) that has been achieved with a smaller bore and a shorter stroke. The 660 cc inline three-cylinder motor makes 47.6 PS at 9,000 rpm (95.2 PS @ 11,250 rpm de-restricted) and 60 Nm of peak torque at 5,250 rpm (66 Nm at 9,250 rpm de-restricted).

In other updates, a report from October last year claimed that the 2020 Triumph Street Triple RS will be launched in India this month (January 2020). Triumph Motorcycles India, however, has made no announcements yet.

To give you a quick recap, the 2020 Triumph Street Triple RS features a revised, more aggressive front fascia that includes new LED headlights, redesigned Daytime Running Lights (DRLs), new fly-screen and more pronounced air intake. Mechanical updates bring Euro-V emission norms without compromising on the performance much. Thus, the 765 cc, inline three-cylinder, liquid-cooled, 12-valve motor continues to deliver 123 PS of max power at 11,750 rpm (identical to the Euro-IV version) and a slightly higher peak torque 79 Nm (vs. 77 Nm on the Euro-IV version) at 9,350 rpm.

The outgoing (BS-IV) Street Triple RS, was sold at INR 11.13 lakh*. Expect the new model to be costlier.

[Source: auto.ndtv.com]