2020 Triumph Street Triple S (base model) revealed

Triumph Motorcycles has revealed the 2020 iteration of the Street Triple S – the base model of the Street Triple range. The latest iteration of the middleweight roadster-segment motorcycle features several styling and mechanical upgrades.

Triumph Motorcycles has revealed the engine specifications of the A2 (European market) version of the motorcycle. The India-bound model will feature the Euro-V (BS-VI) compliant 765 cc liquid-cooled, 12-valve, DOHC, inline three-cylinder motor that currently powers the 2020 Street Triple RS. The power and torque numbers on the S model will be lower than the higher-spec RS variant, although they could be at par with the outgoing (Euro-IV/BS-IV) version. The BS-IV Triumph Street Triple S, for reference, makes 113 PS/111.5 BHP of power at 11,250 rpm and a peak torque of 73 Nm at 10,421 rpm.

The Euro-V compliant A2 version uses a 660 cc displacement motor (76.0 mm bore x 48.5 mm stroke) that makes 47.6 PS at 9,000 rpm (95.2 PS @ 11,250rpm de-restricted) and a peak torque of 60 Nm at 5,250 rpm (66 Nm at 9,250 rpm de-restricted). The motorcycle comes with two riding modes – Road and Rain, adjustable throttle response and traction control settings.

In terms of styling, the 2020 Triumph Street Triple S features an updated front fascia that packs aggressive new styling. The design is similar to the 2020 RS model. The headlight setup, too, is updated, and it now uses LED units. Other styling upgrades include new sporty and angular bodywork along with a new fly screen, air intake, side panels and rear unit. Triumph Motorcycles has also added restyled mirrors that feature increased adjustability. The overall package has been further enhanced with a new paint scheme and new contemporary decals.

The hardware specifications include dual, 310 mm floating discs with Nissin 2-piston sliding callipers at the front and a single 220 mm disc with Brembo single-piston calliper at the back. Switchable ABS is part of the package. The suspension setup comprises 41 mm Showa separate function forks and preload-adjustable Showa piggyback reservoir mono-shock suspension at the front and the rear respectively.

The motorcycle can be added with over 60 accessories that comprise scrolling LED indicators, a new flyscreen visor, new machined mirrors and reservoirs, tail tidy, colour-coordinated belly pan and seat cowl and clear rear light. Triumph Shift Assist up and down quick-shifter, Arrow silencer, multi-setting heated grips and adjustable levers are also available as optional extras.

The Indian launch details of the 2020 Triumph Street Triple S are not available yet.