Triumph has confirmed the new launch date of the 2020 Street Triple RS for India. The British motorcycle maker will release the brand-new middleweight roadster in our market on 22 April 2020.

The 2020 Triumph Street Triple RS was originally scheduled to be launched in India on 25 March 2020. However, due to the unprecedented COVID-19 pandemic, the Indian Govt put the entire nation in lockdown to contain the spread of the deadly virus. Consequently, Triumph postponed the launch of the new bike.

Today, Triumph took to social media to reveal that it will launch the 2020 Street Triple RS in India on 22 April 2020. It will be an online event that will start at 11:30 am.

The new Triumph Street Triple RS is quite an improvement over its predecessor. It features various styling updates such as new LED headlights, LED DRLs, updated visor, carbon-fibre finishing on the exhaust and satin metal heel guards. The MY2020 model also comes with a new full-colour TFT digital instrument cluster. One of the key features of this unit is the MyTriumph connectivity system software. Triumph also provides an optional Bluetooth module to access functions such as GoPro action camera interaction, phone and music operation and more.

2020 Triumph Street Triple RS - Key Features

41 mm fully-adjustable Showa big piston front forks

Fully-adjustable Ohlins STX40 piggyback reservoir at the rear

Brembo M50 4-piston radial monobloc callipers at the front

Five riding modes

Adjustable ABS

Switchable traction control system

Powering the new Triumph Street Triple RS is a 765 cc liquid-cooled BS6 engine. It is an in-line 3-cylinder powerplant which produces 123 PS of maximum power at 11,750 rpm and 79 Nm of peak torque at 9,350 rpm. It is linked to a 6-speed gearbox which is accompanied by a slipper and an assist clutch and Triumph’s Shift Assist bi-directional quickshifter.