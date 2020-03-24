The all-new 2020 Triumph Street Triple RS was scheduled to be launched in India on 25 March 2020. However, due to the unprecedented COVID-19 pandemic, the British two-wheeler manufacturer has decided to postpone the launch until further notice.

Previously, considering the coronavirus outbreak, Triumph had planned a ‘digital launch’ of the new Street Triple RS on Twitter on 25 March. However, with the situation getting worse in the country, the company eventually called off the launch entirely. Triumph will announce the new launch date after 31 March 2020.

Triumph has worked tirelessly to make the new 2020 Street Triple RS look meaner, angrier and more aggressive than the bike’s outgoing model. New features like LED headlights, LED DRLs, updated visor, carbon-fibre finishing on the exhaust, satin metal heel guards and many more have been included in the upcoming Street Triple RS to make this middleweight roadster more desirable than the old one.

Triumph hasn’t limited the updates to aesthetics. The engine of the 2020 Street Triple RS also uses some new components like a new exhaust cam and new machining on the crankshaft, clutch and balancer. Talking about the engine, it is a familiar 765 cc in-line 3-cylinder liquid-cooled mill which produces 123 PS of maximum power at 11,750 rpm and 79 Nm of peak torque at 9,350 rpm. It is a BS6/Euro 5 compliant engine. The transmission here is a 6-speed unit which is accompanied by a slipper and an assist clutch and Triumph’s Shift Assist bi-directional quickshifter.

The suspension duties on the new Street Triple RS are handled by 41 mm fully-adjustable Showa big piston front forks at the front and fully-adjustable Ohlins STX40 piggyback reservoir at the rear. The brakes on this motorcycle include Brembo M50 4-piston radial monobloc callipers up front and a Brembo sliding calliper and at the back.

One of the best features of the 2020 Street Triple RS is the new full-colour TFT digital instrument cluster. It comes with MyTriumph connectivity system software along with an optional Bluetooth module to access functions such as GoPro action camera interaction, phone and music operation and turn-by-turn navigation as well.

When launched, the new 2020 Triumph Street Triple RS will replace the current BS4 model that retails at INR 11.13 lakh (ex-showroom). Considering all the added features, the new Street Triple RS will definitely have a higher price tag.

