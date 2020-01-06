2020 Tata Tiago (facelift) spied sans camouflage, exterior leaked

The 2020 Tata Tiago has been spied once again, this time completely sans camouflage. The latest sighting has fully leaked the front-end of the facelifted model.

The facelifted Tata Tiago apparently features sharper headlamps and the upper grille and lower grille in a new design. The bumper too has been remodelled and goes along with the more aggressive character set at the front. The headlamps and radiator grille are underlined by a new, full-width chrome strip. The new face is more expressive but not drastically different.

At the rear, the 2020 Tata Tiago should feature tail lamps with new detailing and a restyled bumper. Changes on the inside will likely include new seat upholstery and trim along and enhanced electronics. If you recall, not long back, the pre-facelift Tiago was updated with a fully digital instrument cluster.

While the old model is available with 1.2L petrol and 1.05L diesel three-cylinder engine options, the new model will be offered with only the latter. Unlike in the outgoing car, the naturally aspirated mill be BS-VI compliant in the new car. For reference, the BS-IV version produces 86 PS of maximum power at 6,000 rpm and a peak torque of 113 Nm at 3,500 rpm. The transmission choices will be the same: 5-speed manual and 5-speed automated manual.

In terms of pricing, the facelifted Tata Tiago will be a costlier in comparison to the current model, the prices of which range from INR 4.39-6.36 lakh (Petrol, Ex-showroom, Delhi). Expect its launch to take place at Auto Expo 2020 next month.

[Image Source: Autocar India]