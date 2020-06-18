2020 Mahindra Thar diesel automatic captured in a video

A new video showing the 2020 Mahindra Thar diesel automatic has surfaced online. The video allows us to not only see the gearshift lever of the upcoming SUV but also hear its diesel engine clatter.

The 2020 Mahindra Thar automatic has been spied before, and it was confirmed for launch only last week. Now, the spy video has revealed that it will be available in diesel. Currently, not many diesel automatic SUVs are available in the B segment in our market.

Powering the 2020 Mahindra diesel automatic will reportedly be a newly developed 140 HP 2.0-litre mHawk turbocharged diesel engine. Its transmission will most likely be a 6-speed torque converter manufactured by Aisin. A 4x4 system is not expected in the diesel automatic configuration(s) of the next-gen Mahindra Thar.

Mahindra is going to offer a petrol engine option also in the next-gen Thar. That should be the 1.5-litre mStallion turbocharged unit that debuted at Auto Expo 2020. The new SsangYong Tivoli facelift is the first model globally in which this engine has been commercially applied. In this SUV, it’s called e-XGDi150T instead of mStallion. It is available in two versions: 163 PS/260 Nm (with 6-speed MT) and 163 PS/280 Nm (with 6-speed AT).

The spy video also gives a look at some of the comfort and convenience features of the 2020 Mahindra Thar like automatic climate control, colour MID, multifunction steering wheel and cruise control. We can also see the hard-top and front-facing rear seats of the SUV.

The bigger, safer and plusher next-gen Mahindra Thar is facing a delay in launch due to the COVID-19 outbreak. It is expected to reach showrooms by October now. Stay tuned to IndianAutosBlog.com for more Mahindra updates and other four-wheeler news.