KTM bikes in India get a price hike of over INR 4,000 - Report

KTM has increased the prices across the range except for the KTM 790 Duke in India. All the BS6 KTM bikes have received a price hike of over INR 4,000.

Except for the KTM 790 Duke, all the KTM bikes in India were upgraded to conform to the more stringent, Bharat Stage 6 emission well before the deadline (1 April 2020). KTM launched the BS6 bikes in January this year. Apart from a more eco-friendly engine, the BS6 KTM bikes come with several changes in the features that varied from model to model.

Now, KTM has hiked the prices of all the BS6 models. Below are the exact price hikes:

Model Old BS6 Price* New BS6 Price* Price Hike KTM 125 Duke INR 1,38,042 INR 1,42,265 INR 4,223 KTM 200 Duke INR 1,72,749 INR 1,76,845 INR 4,096 KTM 250 Duke INR 2,00,576 INR 2,05,312 INR 4,736 KTM 390 Duke INR 2,52,928 INR 2,57,906 INR 4,978 KTM RC 125 INR 1,55,277 INR 1,59,629 INR 4,352 KTM RC 200 INR 1,96,768 INR 2,00,864 INR 4,096 KTM RC 390 INR 2,48,075 INR 2,53,184 INR 5,109 KTM 390 Adventure INR 2,99,001 INR 3,04,110 INR 5,109

The biggest price hike is of INR 5,109 and has been given to the KTM RC 390 and KTM 390 Adventure, whereas it is the KTM 200 Duke which has received the smallest price hike, of INR 4,096.

As far as the KTM 790 Duke is concerned, it was expected to receive its BS6 update in May 2020. However, considering the current scenario created by the COVID-19 pandemic, things might have been pushed off the track.

Also Read: KTM sales in India grow by a staggering 37% in FY2020 despite slowdown

In other news, as per a recent report, KTM is evaluating the KTM 890 Duke R for India and could launch it sometime in the middle or second half of 2021. The Super Scalpel could fall in the price range of INR 10-11 lakh (ex-showroom).

For more KTM news and other two-wheeler updates, stay tuned to IndianAutosBlog.com.

*Ex-showroom, Delhi