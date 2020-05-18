KTM bikes in India get a price hike of over INR 4,000 - Report

KTM has increased the prices across the range except for the KTM 790 Duke in India. All the BS6 KTM bikes have received a price hike of over INR 4,000.

Apart from a more eco-friendly engine, the BS6 KTM bikes come with several changes in the features that varied from model to model.

Except for the KTM 790 Duke, all the KTM bikes in India were upgraded to conform to the more stringent, Bharat Stage 6 emission well before the deadline (1 April 2020). KTM launched the BS6 bikes in January this year. Apart from a more eco-friendly engine, the BS6 KTM bikes come with several changes in the features that varied from model to model.

Now, KTM has hiked the prices of all the BS6 models. Below are the exact price hikes:

ModelOld BS6 Price*New BS6 Price*Price Hike
KTM 125 DukeINR 1,38,042INR 1,42,265INR 4,223
KTM 200 DukeINR 1,72,749INR 1,76,845INR 4,096
KTM 250 DukeINR 2,00,576INR 2,05,312INR 4,736
KTM 390 DukeINR 2,52,928INR 2,57,906INR 4,978
KTM RC 125INR 1,55,277INR 1,59,629INR 4,352
KTM RC 200INR 1,96,768INR 2,00,864 INR 4,096
KTM RC 390INR 2,48,075INR 2,53,184INR 5,109 
KTM 390 AdventureINR 2,99,001INR 3,04,110INR 5,109

The biggest price hike is of INR 5,109 and has been given to the KTM RC 390 and KTM 390 Adventure, whereas it is the KTM 200 Duke which has received the smallest price hike, of INR 4,096.

As far as the KTM 790 Duke is concerned, it was expected to receive its BS6 update in May 2020. However, considering the current scenario created by the COVID-19 pandemic, things might have been pushed off the track.

The biggest price hike is of INR 5,109 and has been given to the KTM RC 390 and KTM 390 Adventure.

Also Read: KTM sales in India grow by a staggering 37% in FY2020 despite slowdown

In other news, as per a recent report, KTM is evaluating the KTM 890 Duke R for India and could launch it sometime in the middle or second half of 2021. The Super Scalpel could fall in the price range of INR 10-11 lakh (ex-showroom).

*Ex-showroom, Delhi
[Source: autocarindia.com]

