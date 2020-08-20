2020 KTM 200 Duke launched in the US at INR 2.99 lakh

Rumours regarding the availability of the 2020 KTM 200 Duke in the US started to emerge a few weeks ago. However, there was no concrete information as to when the 200cc baby Duke will actually be introduced in the States. Well, KTM has finally launched the 200 Duke in America as a 2020 model. It has been priced at USD 3,999 which converts to INR 2.99 lakh.

KTM already had the 390 Duke on sale in the US at USD 5,499 (INR 4.12 lakh). Now, it has launched the more affordable 200 Duke, perhaps, as a part of its post-COVID-19 strategy. Most people will prefer not to use public transport as there is a high risk of getting infected from the Coronavirus. As a result, they will turn to affordable options like cheap motorcycles and scooters. And at USD 3,999, the 2020 KTM 200 Duke appears to be a good deal.

At this price point, the 2020 KTM 200 Duke provides a whole bunch of features. It has a potent 199.5cc single-cylinder liquid-cooled engine which produces 25 PS of maximum power and 19.3 Nm of peak torque. The transmission here is a 6-speed unit.

In terms of hardware, a pair of 43mm WP Apex USD front forks and WP Apex linkless rear monoshock handle the suspension tasks. The braking comes from a large 300mm disc at the front with four-piston Bybre calliper and a 230mm disc at the rear with single-piston Bybre calliper. KTM has also added a dual-channel ABS as a safety feature.

As for the looks, the 2020 KTM 200 Duke follows the same design philosophy which its elder siblings like the 250 Duke and 390 Duke use. It certainly imparts a much more attractive visual appeal to the naked motorcycle.

In other news, test mules of the upcoming KTM 250 Adventure have been spied several times in the recent past revealing a handful of details of the new ADV.

