2020 Hyundai Verna’s prices leaked, to start at INR 9.31 lakh

30/03/2020 - 11:13 | ,   | Sagar Parikh
  • https://www.facebook.com

The 2020 Hyundai Verna’s prices will start at INR 9.31 lakh* at launch, as per a leaked internal document shared on Team-BHP. The launch was supposed to take place on 26 March, but it has been postponed because of the national lockdown. The new sedan could be launched in mid-April now.

2020 Hyundai Verna Prices
Hyundai offers the 2020 Verna in India in S, S+, SX, SX(O) and SX(O) Turbo trims.

The 2020 Hyundai Verna is available in S, S+, SX, SX(O) and SX(O) Turbo trims. In all, there are 11 variants buyers can choose from. Below are these variants:

VariantPrice*
Verna 1.5 N/A petrol MT SINR 9.31 lakh
Verna 1.5 N/A petrol MT SXINR 10.70 lakh
Verna 1.5 N/A petrol MT SX (O)INR 12.60 lakh
Verna 1.5 N/A petrol CVT SXTBD
Verna 1.5 N/A petrol CVT SX (O)TBD
Verna 1.0 turbo petrol DCT SX (O)INR 13.99 lakh
Verna 1.5 turbo diesel MT S+INR 10.66 lakh
Verna 1.5 turbo diesel MT SXINR 12.05 lakh
Verna 1.5 turbo diesel MT SX (O)INR 13.41 lakh
Verna 1.5 turbo diesel AT SXTBD
Verna 1.5 turbo diesel AT SX (O)TBD

The prices of the petrol-automatic and diesel-automatic variants of the new Hyundai Verna are yet to be known.

2020 Hyundai Verna Facelift Front Three Quarters
The 2020 Hyundai Verna is available to pre-book officially with a deposit of INR 25,000.

The 2020 Hyundai Verna is available to pre-book officially with a deposit of INR 25,000. Phantom Black, Fiery Red, Polar White, Typhoon Silver, Titan Grey and Starry Night are the colour options. The new sedan can be specified in the below powertrain options:

EngineMaximum PowerMaximum TorqueTransmissionVariant
1.5L naturally aspirated petrol115 PS144 Nm6-speed MTS, SX, SX(O)
1.5L naturally aspirated petrol115 PS144 NmCVTSX, SX(O)
1.0L turbocharged petrol120 PS172 Nm7-speed DCTSX(O) Turbo
1.5L turbocharged diesel115 PS250 Nm6-speed MTS+, SX, SX(O)
1.5L turbocharged diesel115 PS250 Nm6-speed ATSX, SX(O)

Also See: 7-seat Hyundai Creta spied for the first time, to go on sale in 2021

Stay tuned to IndianAutosBlog.com for more Hyundai updates and other four-wheeler news.

*Ex-showroom

[Image Source: team-bhp.com]

2020 Hyundai Verna (facelift) - Image Gallery

You might also like

Submit Spy Shots and Get Bragging Rights

Most Viewed

Latest