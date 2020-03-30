2020 Hyundai Verna’s prices leaked, to start at INR 9.31 lakh

The 2020 Hyundai Verna’s prices will start at INR 9.31 lakh* at launch, as per a leaked internal document shared on Team-BHP. The launch was supposed to take place on 26 March, but it has been postponed because of the national lockdown. The new sedan could be launched in mid-April now.

The 2020 Hyundai Verna is available in S, S+, SX, SX(O) and SX(O) Turbo trims. In all, there are 11 variants buyers can choose from. Below are these variants:

Variant Price* Verna 1.5 N/A petrol MT S INR 9.31 lakh Verna 1.5 N/A petrol MT SX INR 10.70 lakh Verna 1.5 N/A petrol MT SX (O) INR 12.60 lakh Verna 1.5 N/A petrol CVT SX TBD Verna 1.5 N/A petrol CVT SX (O) TBD Verna 1.0 turbo petrol DCT SX (O) INR 13.99 lakh Verna 1.5 turbo diesel MT S+ INR 10.66 lakh Verna 1.5 turbo diesel MT SX INR 12.05 lakh Verna 1.5 turbo diesel MT SX (O) INR 13.41 lakh Verna 1.5 turbo diesel AT SX TBD Verna 1.5 turbo diesel AT SX (O) TBD

The prices of the petrol-automatic and diesel-automatic variants of the new Hyundai Verna are yet to be known.

The 2020 Hyundai Verna is available to pre-book officially with a deposit of INR 25,000. Phantom Black, Fiery Red, Polar White, Typhoon Silver, Titan Grey and Starry Night are the colour options. The new sedan can be specified in the below powertrain options:

Engine Maximum Power Maximum Torque Transmission Variant 1.5L naturally aspirated petrol 115 PS 144 Nm 6-speed MT S, SX, SX(O) 1.5L naturally aspirated petrol 115 PS 144 Nm CVT SX, SX(O) 1.0L turbocharged petrol 120 PS 172 Nm 7-speed DCT SX(O) Turbo 1.5L turbocharged diesel 115 PS 250 Nm 6-speed MT S+, SX, SX(O) 1.5L turbocharged diesel 115 PS 250 Nm 6-speed AT SX, SX(O)

*Ex-showroom

[Image Source: team-bhp.com]