2020 Hyundai Verna fuel economy ratings by ARAI revealed - Report

20/04/2020
The ARAI-certified fuel economy ratings of the 2020 Hyundai Verna are out. Previously, we had seen facelifted sedan’s fuel economy ratings as per Hyundai.

The 2020 Hyundai Verna is available with the most number of mechanical configurations in its segment.

Hyundai offers the new Verna in five different mechanical configurations, which are the highest in its segment. There are three engines and three transmissions to choose from.

The first engine is a 1.5L naturally aspirated four-cylinder petrol unit which can be had with a 6-speed MT or a CVT. It returns an ARAI-certified fuel economy of 17.7 km/l (6-speed MT)/18.45 km/l (CVT). The second engine is a 1.0L turbocharged three-cylinder petrol unit that is available with only a 7-speed DCT. It delivers an ARAI-certified fuel economy of 19.2 km/l. The third engine is a 1.5L turbocharged four-cylinder diesel unit that can be had with a 6-speed MT or a 6-speed AT. Its ARAI-certified fuel economy rating is 25.0 km/l (6-speed MT)/21.3 km/l (6-speed AT).

The Hyundai Verna now returns a fuel economy of up to 25.0 km/l, as per ARAI.

The fuel economy ratings of the 2020 Hyundai Verna as per ARAI are much higher than internal figures.

2020 Hyundai Verna mileage

Mechanical ConfigurationEngineTransmissionHyundai-claimed MileageARAI-certified Mileage
1.5 petrol manual1.5L N/A petrol (115 PS/144 Nm)6-speed MT17.1 km/l17.7 km/l
1.5 petrol automatic1.5L N/A petrol (115 PS/144 Nm)CVT18.1 km/l18.45 km/l
1.0 petrol automatic1.0L turbocharged petrol (120 PS/177 Nm)7-speed DCT17.8 km/l19.2 km/l
1.5 diesel manual1.5L turbocharged diesel (115 PS/250 Nm)6-speed MT21.4 km/l25.0 km/l
1.5 diesel automatic1.5L turbocharged diesel (115 PS/250 Nm)6-speed AT18.3 km/l21.3 km/l

2020 Hyundai Verna variant structure

Mechanical Configuration\TrimSS+SXSX(O)SX(O) Turbo
1.5 petrol manual--
1.5 petrol automatic---
1.0 petrol automatic----
1.5 diesel manual--
1.5 diesel automatic---

2020 Hyundai Verna Price*

VariantPrice
Verna 1.5 N/A petrol MT SINR 9,30,585
Verna 1.5 N/A petrol MT SXINR 10,70,389
Verna 1.5 N/A petrol MT SX(O)INR 12,59,900
Verna 1.5 N/A petrol CVT SXINR 11,95,389
Verna 1.5 N/A petrol CVT SX(O)INR 13,84,900
Verna 1.0 turbo petrol DCT SX(O)INR 13,99,000
Verna 1.5 turbo diesel MT S+INR 10,65,585
Verna 1.5 turbo diesel MT SXINR 12,05,389
Verna 1.5 turbo diesel MT SX(O)INR 13,94,900
Verna 1.5 turbo diesel AT SXINR 13,20,389
Verna 1.5 turbo diesel AT SX(O)INR 15,09,900

*Ex-showroom New Delhi

[Source: autocarindia.com]

