2020 Hyundai Verna fuel economy ratings by ARAI revealed - Report

The ARAI-certified fuel economy ratings of the 2020 Hyundai Verna are out. Previously, we had seen facelifted sedan’s fuel economy ratings as per Hyundai.

Hyundai offers the new Verna in five different mechanical configurations, which are the highest in its segment. There are three engines and three transmissions to choose from.

The first engine is a 1.5L naturally aspirated four-cylinder petrol unit which can be had with a 6-speed MT or a CVT. It returns an ARAI-certified fuel economy of 17.7 km/l (6-speed MT)/18.45 km/l (CVT). The second engine is a 1.0L turbocharged three-cylinder petrol unit that is available with only a 7-speed DCT. It delivers an ARAI-certified fuel economy of 19.2 km/l. The third engine is a 1.5L turbocharged four-cylinder diesel unit that can be had with a 6-speed MT or a 6-speed AT. Its ARAI-certified fuel economy rating is 25.0 km/l (6-speed MT)/21.3 km/l (6-speed AT).

The fuel economy ratings of the 2020 Hyundai Verna as per ARAI are much higher than internal figures.

2020 Hyundai Verna mileage

Mechanical Configuration Engine Transmission Hyundai-claimed Mileage ARAI-certified Mileage 1.5 petrol manual 1.5L N/A petrol (115 PS/144 Nm) 6-speed MT 17.1 km/l 17.7 km/l 1.5 petrol automatic 1.5L N/A petrol (115 PS/144 Nm) CVT 18.1 km/l 18.45 km/l 1.0 petrol automatic 1.0L turbocharged petrol (120 PS/177 Nm) 7-speed DCT 17.8 km/l 19.2 km/l 1.5 diesel manual 1.5L turbocharged diesel (115 PS/250 Nm) 6-speed MT 21.4 km/l 25.0 km/l 1.5 diesel automatic 1.5L turbocharged diesel (115 PS/250 Nm) 6-speed AT 18.3 km/l 21.3 km/l

2020 Hyundai Verna variant structure

Mechanical Configuration\Trim S S+ SX SX(O) SX(O) Turbo 1.5 petrol manual ✓ - ✓ ✓ - 1.5 petrol automatic - - ✓ ✓ - 1.0 petrol automatic - - - - ✓ 1.5 diesel manual - ✓ ✓ ✓ - 1.5 diesel automatic - - ✓ ✓ -

2020 Hyundai Verna Price*

Variant Price Verna 1.5 N/A petrol MT S INR 9,30,585 Verna 1.5 N/A petrol MT SX INR 10,70,389 Verna 1.5 N/A petrol MT SX(O) INR 12,59,900 Verna 1.5 N/A petrol CVT SX INR 11,95,389 Verna 1.5 N/A petrol CVT SX(O) INR 13,84,900 Verna 1.0 turbo petrol DCT SX(O) INR 13,99,000 Verna 1.5 turbo diesel MT S+ INR 10,65,585 Verna 1.5 turbo diesel MT SX INR 12,05,389 Verna 1.5 turbo diesel MT SX(O) INR 13,94,900 Verna 1.5 turbo diesel AT SX INR 13,20,389 Verna 1.5 turbo diesel AT SX(O) INR 15,09,900

*Ex-showroom New Delhi

