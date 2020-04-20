2020 Hyundai Verna fuel economy ratings by ARAI revealed - Report

The ARAI-certified fuel economy ratings of the 2020 Hyundai Verna are out. Previously, we had seen facelifted sedan’s fuel economy ratings as per Hyundai.
Hyundai offers the new Verna in five different mechanical configurations, which are the highest in its segment. There are three engines and three transmissions to choose from.
The first engine is a 1.5L naturally aspirated four-cylinder petrol unit which can be had with a 6-speed MT or a CVT. It returns an ARAI-certified fuel economy of 17.7 km/l (6-speed MT)/18.45 km/l (CVT). The second engine is a 1.0L turbocharged three-cylinder petrol unit that is available with only a 7-speed DCT. It delivers an ARAI-certified fuel economy of 19.2 km/l. The third engine is a 1.5L turbocharged four-cylinder diesel unit that can be had with a 6-speed MT or a 6-speed AT. Its ARAI-certified fuel economy rating is 25.0 km/l (6-speed MT)/21.3 km/l (6-speed AT).
The fuel economy ratings of the 2020 Hyundai Verna as per ARAI are much higher than internal figures.
2020 Hyundai Verna mileage
|Mechanical Configuration
|Engine
|Transmission
|Hyundai-claimed Mileage
|ARAI-certified Mileage
|1.5 petrol manual
|1.5L N/A petrol (115 PS/144 Nm)
|6-speed MT
|17.1 km/l
|17.7 km/l
|1.5 petrol automatic
|1.5L N/A petrol (115 PS/144 Nm)
|CVT
|18.1 km/l
|18.45 km/l
|1.0 petrol automatic
|1.0L turbocharged petrol (120 PS/177 Nm)
|7-speed DCT
|17.8 km/l
|19.2 km/l
|1.5 diesel manual
|1.5L turbocharged diesel (115 PS/250 Nm)
|6-speed MT
|21.4 km/l
|25.0 km/l
|1.5 diesel automatic
|1.5L turbocharged diesel (115 PS/250 Nm)
|6-speed AT
|18.3 km/l
|21.3 km/l
2020 Hyundai Verna variant structure
|Mechanical Configuration\Trim
|S
|S+
|SX
|SX(O)
|SX(O) Turbo
|1.5 petrol manual
|✓
|-
|✓
|✓
|-
|1.5 petrol automatic
|-
|-
|✓
|✓
|-
|1.0 petrol automatic
|-
|-
|-
|-
|✓
|1.5 diesel manual
|-
|✓
|✓
|✓
|-
|1.5 diesel automatic
|-
|-
|✓
|✓
|-
2020 Hyundai Verna Price*
|Variant
|Price
|Verna 1.5 N/A petrol MT S
|INR 9,30,585
|Verna 1.5 N/A petrol MT SX
|INR 10,70,389
|Verna 1.5 N/A petrol MT SX(O)
|INR 12,59,900
|Verna 1.5 N/A petrol CVT SX
|INR 11,95,389
|Verna 1.5 N/A petrol CVT SX(O)
|INR 13,84,900
|Verna 1.0 turbo petrol DCT SX(O)
|INR 13,99,000
|Verna 1.5 turbo diesel MT S+
|INR 10,65,585
|Verna 1.5 turbo diesel MT SX
|INR 12,05,389
|Verna 1.5 turbo diesel MT SX(O)
|INR 13,94,900
|Verna 1.5 turbo diesel AT SX
|INR 13,20,389
|Verna 1.5 turbo diesel AT SX(O)
|INR 15,09,900
Also Read: 2020 Hyundai Verna (facelift): Variant-wise changes explained
Stay tuned to IndianAutosBlog.com for more Hyundai updates and other four-wheeler news.
*Ex-showroom New Delhi
[Source: autocarindia.com]