2020 Hyundai Verna (facelift): Variant-wise changes explained

Hyundai has launched the 2020 Verna in India, with prices starting at INR 9.31 lakh*. The facelifted model packs a host of changes with respect to not only the design but also the equipment.

The 2020 Hyundai Verna has a sportier design and is safer too, thanks to the addition of rear disc brakes.

Hyundai offers the 2020 Verna in S, S+, SX, SX(O) and SX(O) Turbo grades. In all, there are 11 configurations on sale.

2020 Hyundai Verna Variant-wise Changes

New Verna S/New Verna S+

With the facelift, Hyundai has discontinued the E grade of the Verna. It has replaced the EX grade with a new S grade (petrol)/S+ grade (diesel). Unlike the EX grade, the S and S+ grades feature an 8.0-inch touchscreen infotainment system with navigation instead of a 5.0-inch touchscreen audio system. However, unlike the old trim, the new trims don't include rear camera, projector fog lamps, auto headlamps with escort function, rear defogger with timer, window belt line chrome garnish, height-adjustable driver seat, driver auto up/down power window, automatic climate control and cruise control.

New Verna SX

The SX trim has gained an electric sunroof, a digital instrument cluster with 4.2-inch colour TFT MID, wireless charger, rear curtain (manually operated), leather-wrapped steering wheel, driver rearview monitor, leather gearshift knob and Emergency Stop Signal. The 7.0-inch touchscreen infotainment system with navigation has been replaced with an 8.0-inch unit.

New Verna SX(O)

The SX(O) grade has also gained a digital instrument cluster with 4.2-inch colour TFT MID, driver rearview monitor and Emergency Stop Signal. That’s not all, though. The mid-cycle refresh has brought LED headlamps, Blue Link connected car technology suite, driver seatback pocket, ESC, VSM, HSA and TPMS as well. The 7.0-inch touchscreen infotainment system with navigation has been replaced with an 8.0-inch HD unit. A 3-year Blue Link subscription is included as standard in the SX(O) trim.

New Verna SX(O) Turbo

SX(O) Turbo is a new equipment line, reserved for the new 1.0-litre Turbo GDi-7-speed dual-clutch automatic engine-transmission combination. In addition to all the equipment of the SX(O) trim, it includes paddle shifters, twin-tip exhaust outlet, rear disc brakes and front parking sensors.

2020 Hyundai Verna Powertrains

EngineMaximum PowerMaximum TorqueTransmissionVariant
1.5L naturally aspirated petrol115 PS144 Nm6-speed MTS, SX, SX(O)
1.5L naturally aspirated petrol115 PS144 NmCVTSX, SX(O)
1.0L turbocharged petrol120 PS172 Nm7-speed DCTSX(O) Turbo
1.5L turbocharged diesel115 PS250 Nm6-speed MTS+, SX, SX(O)
1.5L turbocharged diesel115 PS250 Nm6-speed ATSX, SX(O)

2020 Hyundai Verna Price*

VariantPrice
Verna 1.5 N/A petrol MT SINR 9,30,585
Verna 1.5 N/A petrol MT SXINR 10,70,389
Verna 1.5 N/A petrol MT SX(O)INR 12,59,900
Verna 1.5 N/A petrol CVT SXINR 11,95,389
Verna 1.5 N/A petrol CVT SX(O)INR 13,84,900
Verna 1.0 turbo petrol DCT SX(O)INR 13,99,000
Verna 1.5 turbo diesel MT S+INR 10,65,585
Verna 1.5 turbo diesel MT SXINR 12,05,389
Verna 1.5 turbo diesel MT SX(O)INR 13,94,900
Verna 1.5 turbo diesel AT SXINR 13,20,389
Verna 1.5 turbo diesel AT SX(O)INR 15,09,900

*Ex-showroom New Delhi

2020 Hyundai Verna (facelift) - Image Gallery

