Internal leak reveals Hyundai Venue to get new diesel engine & more features - Report

A leaked internal document has revealed that the Hyundai Venue will get a new diesel engine and more features with the leap to BS-VI.

Hyundai offers the Venue with 83 PS 1.2-litre naturally aspirated four-cylinder petrol, 120 PS 1.0-litre turbocharged three-cylinder petrol and 90 PS 1.4-litre turbocharged four-cylinder diesel engines currently. As a part of the BS-VI upgrade, the company will soon revise the petrol engines and replace the diesel engine with a 1.5-litre unit.

Reports suggest that the new 1.5-litre diesel engine will be a non-VGT version of the Kia Seltos’ 115 PS unit and produce a maximum power of around 90 PS. Like the old engine, it will be linked to a 6-speed manual transmission.

Like the BS-IV Hyundai Venue, the BS-VI Hyundai Venue will be available in E, S, SX and SX (O) trims. However, unlike in the old model, all four variants will include Alternator Management System (AMS) for better fuel economy and extended battery life in the new model.

Also new in the SX and SX (O) grades will be Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS), although, in the former, it will be available only on specifying the SUV with the 1.0-litre petrol engine and the 7-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission. Moreover, the leaked document suggests that the SX 1.0-litre petrol-DCT and SX (O) 1.0-litre petrol-DCT SX (O) configurations of the BS-VI model will include a front power outlet as well.

The BS-VI Hyundai Venue should start reaching dealerships nationwide in the next few weeks. Expect an official announcement to take place within a month.

[Source: gaadiwaadi.com]