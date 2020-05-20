2020 Hyundai Verna facelift prices officially revealed - IAB Report

The 2020 Hyundai Verna facelift has officially entered the Indian market. The prices of the new sedan start at INR 9,30,585*. The prices announced today are applicable only for an introductory period.
The Mk5 Hyundai Verna has received its mid-cycle refresh with the MY2020 update. The B-segment sedan now looks sportier and more elegant, thanks to the new radiator grille, the new, LED headlamps, the new bumpers, the new 16-inch alloy wheels and the twin-tip muffler. Key changes on the inside include a digital instrument cluster with 4.2-inch colour TFT MID, 8.0-inch HD floating touchscreen infotainment system and paddle shifters.
Also new for MY2020 are 45 Blue Link connected car services enabled by a Vodafone-Idea eSIM, along with cloud-based voice recognition. The engine line-up is entirely new, and the transmission choices include even a 7-speed dual-clutch automatic unit now. Hyundai has also introduced a driver rearview monitor that allows seeing the rearview camera feed on the central display without engaging the reverse gear. We’ve already covered the variant-wise features of the 2020 Hyundai Verna.
2020 Hyundai Verna Specifications & Variants
|Mechanical Configuration
|Engine
|Engine Max. Power
|Engine Max. Torque
|Transmission
|ARAI-certified Mileage
|Availability (Variant)
|1.5 petrol manual
|1.5L N/A petrol
|115 PS
|144 Nm
|6-speed MT
|17.7 km/l
|S
|1.5 petrol automatic
|1.5L N/A petrol
|115 PS
|144 Nm
|CVT
|18.45 km/l
|SX, SX(O)
|1.0 petrol automatic
|1.0L turbocharged petrol
|120 PS
|177 Nm
|7-speed DCT
|19.2 km/l
|SX(O) Turbo
|1.5 diesel manual
|1.5L turbocharged diesel
|115 PS
|250 Nm
|6-speed MT
|25.0 km/l
|S+, SX, SX(O)
|1.5 diesel automatic
|1.5L turbocharged diesel
|115 PS
|250 Nm
|6-speed AT
|21.3 km/l
|SX, SX(O)
2020 Hyundai Verna Prices*
|Mechanical Configuration\Trim
|S
|S+
|SX
|SX(O)
|SX(O) Turbo
|1.5 petrol manual
|INR 9,30,585
|-
|INR 10,70,839
|INR 12,59,900
|-
|1.5 petrol automatic
|-
|-
|INR 11,95,389
|INR 13,84,900
|-
|1.0 petrol automatic
|-
|-
|-
|-
|INR 15,09,900
|1.5 diesel manual
|-
|INR 10,65,585
|INR 12,05,389
|INR 13,94,900
|-
|1.5 diesel automatic
|-
|-
|INR 13,20,389
|-
|-
*Introductory, Ex-showroom New Delhi