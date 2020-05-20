2020 Hyundai Verna facelift prices officially revealed - IAB Report

The 2020 Hyundai Verna facelift has officially entered the Indian market. The prices of the new sedan start at INR 9,30,585*. The prices announced today are applicable only for an introductory period.

The Mk5 Hyundai Verna has received its mid-cycle refresh with the MY2020 update. The B-segment sedan now looks sportier and more elegant, thanks to the new radiator grille, the new, LED headlamps, the new bumpers, the new 16-inch alloy wheels and the twin-tip muffler. Key changes on the inside include a digital instrument cluster with 4.2-inch colour TFT MID, 8.0-inch HD floating touchscreen infotainment system and paddle shifters.

Also new for MY2020 are 45 Blue Link connected car services enabled by a Vodafone-Idea eSIM, along with cloud-based voice recognition. The engine line-up is entirely new, and the transmission choices include even a 7-speed dual-clutch automatic unit now. Hyundai has also introduced a driver rearview monitor that allows seeing the rearview camera feed on the central display without engaging the reverse gear. We’ve already covered the variant-wise features of the 2020 Hyundai Verna.

2020 Hyundai Verna Specifications & Variants

Mechanical Configuration Engine Engine Max. Power Engine Max. Torque Transmission ARAI-certified Mileage Availability (Variant) 1.5 petrol manual 1.5L N/A petrol 115 PS 144 Nm 6-speed MT 17.7 km/l S 1.5 petrol automatic 1.5L N/A petrol 115 PS 144 Nm CVT 18.45 km/l SX, SX(O) 1.0 petrol automatic 1.0L turbocharged petrol 120 PS 177 Nm 7-speed DCT 19.2 km/l SX(O) Turbo 1.5 diesel manual 1.5L turbocharged diesel 115 PS 250 Nm 6-speed MT 25.0 km/l S+, SX, SX(O) 1.5 diesel automatic 1.5L turbocharged diesel 115 PS 250 Nm 6-speed AT 21.3 km/l SX, SX(O)

2020 Hyundai Verna Prices*

Mechanical Configuration\Trim S S+ SX SX(O) SX(O) Turbo 1.5 petrol manual INR 9,30,585 - INR 10,70,839 INR 12,59,900 - 1.5 petrol automatic - - INR 11,95,389 INR 13,84,900 - 1.0 petrol automatic - - - - INR 15,09,900 1.5 diesel manual - INR 10,65,585 INR 12,05,389 INR 13,94,900 - 1.5 diesel automatic - - INR 13,20,389 - -

*Introductory, Ex-showroom New Delhi