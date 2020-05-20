2020 Hyundai Verna facelift prices officially revealed - IAB Report

20/05/2020 - 13:04 | ,   | Sagar Parikh
  • https://www.facebook.com

The 2020 Hyundai Verna facelift has officially entered the Indian market. The prices of the new sedan start at INR 9,30,585*. The prices announced today are applicable only for an introductory period.

2020 Hyundai Elantra Facelift Launch Turbo Petrol
The 2020 Hyundai Verna turbo petrol is the sportiest and the most elegant B-segment sedan in India right now.

The Mk5 Hyundai Verna has received its mid-cycle refresh with the MY2020 update. The B-segment sedan now looks sportier and more elegant, thanks to the new radiator grille, the new, LED headlamps, the new bumpers, the new 16-inch alloy wheels and the twin-tip muffler. Key changes on the inside include a digital instrument cluster with 4.2-inch colour TFT MID, 8.0-inch HD floating touchscreen infotainment system and paddle shifters.

Also new for MY2020 are 45 Blue Link connected car services enabled by a Vodafone-Idea eSIM, along with cloud-based voice recognition. The engine line-up is entirely new, and the transmission choices include even a 7-speed dual-clutch automatic unit now. Hyundai has also introduced a driver rearview monitor that allows seeing the rearview camera feed on the central display without engaging the reverse gear. We’ve already covered the variant-wise features of the 2020 Hyundai Verna.

2020 Hyundai Verna Specifications & Variants

Mechanical ConfigurationEngineEngine Max. PowerEngine Max. TorqueTransmissionARAI-certified MileageAvailability (Variant)
1.5 petrol manual1.5L N/A petrol 115 PS 144 Nm6-speed MT17.7 km/lS
1.5 petrol automatic1.5L N/A petrol 115 PS144 NmCVT18.45 km/lSX, SX(O)
1.0 petrol automatic1.0L turbocharged petrol120 PS177 Nm7-speed DCT19.2 km/lSX(O) Turbo
1.5 diesel manual1.5L turbocharged diesel115 PS250 Nm6-speed MT25.0 km/lS+, SX, SX(O)
1.5 diesel automatic1.5L turbocharged diesel115 PS250 Nm6-speed AT21.3 km/lSX, SX(O)

2020 Hyundai Verna Prices*

Mechanical Configuration\TrimSS+SXSX(O)SX(O) Turbo
1.5 petrol manualINR 9,30,585-INR 10,70,839INR 12,59,900-
1.5 petrol automatic--INR 11,95,389INR 13,84,900-
1.0 petrol automatic----INR 15,09,900
1.5 diesel manual-INR 10,65,585INR 12,05,389INR 13,94,900-
1.5 diesel automatic--INR 13,20,389--

Also See: Clearest 2020 Hyundai i20 real-life shots from the streets emerge

Stay tuned to IndianAutosBlog.com for more Hyundai updates and other four-wheeler news.

*Introductory, Ex-showroom New Delhi

2020 Hyundai Verna facelift prices officially revealed - IAB Report

You might also like

Submit Spy Shots and Get Bragging Rights

Most Viewed

Latest