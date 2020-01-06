Next-gen 2020 Hyundai i20 with new alloy wheels spied in South Korea [Update]

Update: New spy shots showing the 2020 Hyundai i20's profile have surfaced online. One of the spy photos shows even a bit of the LED tail lamps' sharp cluster. Image gallery at the end of the story updated.

02 August 2019 -

In addition to India and Europe, development of the next-gen Hyundai i20 is going on in South Korea as well. Recently, one of its test mules featuring new machine-cut alloy wheels was spotted in South Korea, courtesy Instagram user hello__yun •.

It's already known from the previous reports that the overall shape and proportions of the third-gen model are identical to the current model. With the previous full model change, the Hyundai i20 adopted a mature, European look. With the next full model change, it will gain a more aggressive design, as depicted in our exclusive rendering below. Spy shots have revealed that the 2020 Hyundai i20 will feature more expressive headlamps, wider radiator grille with bigger openings and sportier front bumper. Unlike the outgoing model, this one should pack LED headlamps.

On the sides, the greenhouse and pillars appear largely unchanged. Unlike in the old model, there is no quarter glass in the rear windows, to offer an unobstructed view to the rear-seat passengers. At the rear, the Hyundai i20's license plate indentation that had moved to the bumper with the facelift in the second generation is going back to the tailgate in the third generation. The sub-compact hatchback will likely get LED tail lights with the second full model change.

The interior of the 2020 Hyundai i20 is still a mystery, but knowing how full model changes work at Hyundai, a full makeover with noticeable changes is obvious. At least a new steering, dashboard, centre console, infotainment system and floor console are a given. The new infotainment system could be a floating touchscreen unit, and what's for sure, is that it will offer connected car tech under the BlueLink suite.

Also Read: Hyundai i20 N spied up close in South Korea

The 2020 Hyundai i20 will be based on an upgraded version of the outgoing model's platform. The engine options will undoubtedly include a BS-VI 1.2-litre naturally aspirated petrol engine linked to a standard 5-speed manual transmission or an optional CVT, and maybe a BS-VI 1.4-litre turbocharged diesel engine linked to a 6-speed MT. A 1.0-litre turbocharged petrol engine paired with a 7-speed DCT will be offered at some point, likely in a sporty N or N Line variant.

The next-gen Hyundai i20 will likely be launched in India in early 2020.

[Image Source 1: Instagram]

[Image Source 2: Vikatan]

[Image Source 3: bobaedream.co.kr]